Premier League 2019 Norwich vs Manchester United Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News
Norwich City host Manchester United at the Carrow Road on Sunday.
Norwich host Manchester United. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Norwich City will host a desperate Manchester United on October 27, Sunday, at the Carrow Road. The Premier League 2019 Norwich vs Manchester United will commence at 10PM. Manchester United, who haven't registered an away win since February, will be eager to win this one in order to to put more distance between themselves and the relegation zone.
Right now, Manchester United are two points above the relegation zone and are yet to win an away game since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was appointed as coach. Meanwhile, Norwich City will look to take an early advantage against Solskjaer's off-form United.
Speaking on his sides' away form, Solskjaer said, "It''s an issue that we have to deal with and sort out as soon as possible."
Throwing some light on the injury update of Paul Pogba and David de Gea, the 46-year-old said has said that Paul Pogba won't be available for squad selection. The 26-year-old midfielder has picked up an ankle injury and hasn't featured in last six of the eight games.
Premier League 2019 Norwich City Line-up vs Manchester United: Krul; Aarons, Amadou, Godfrey, Lewis; Tettey; Buendia, McLean, Leitner, Cantwell; Pukki
Premier League 2019 Manchester United Line-up vs Norwich City: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Young; McTominay, Fred; James, Pereira, Rashford; Martial
Where to watch Premier League 2019 Norwich vs Manchester United match live in India (TV channels)?
Norwich will welcome an off-form Manchester United at 10:00PM on Sunday. The EPL 2019 Norwich vs Manchester United match will be played at the Carrow Road. The Premier League Norwich vs Manchester United game live telecast will be on Star Sports Select HD1 channels in India.
How and where to watch online EPL 2019 Norwich vs Manchester United match live streaming?
Norwich vs Manchester United live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.
