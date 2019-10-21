Premier League 2019 Sheffield United vs Arsenal Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Arsenal will travel to Sheffield United in their upcoming Premier League fixture on Tuesday, October 22, at the Bramall Lane, in Yorkshire, England. The Premier League 2019 Sheffield United vs Arsenal game will commence at 12:30AM. Arsenal, who are on five-match unbeaten streak, will look to continue their winning momentum in their upcoming outing. Meanwhile, Sheffield United will eye to make it successive EPL win against Arsenal.

As far as the injuries are concerned, The Gunners will play without Reiss Nelson, who is down with a knee injury. Kieran Tierney may get a change to make his Premier League debut against the Blades.

Speaking to the media, Arsenal manager Unai Emery has confirmed that the 22-year-old left-back is ready to play. "[Tierney is] ready to play. Now we have two options in that left-back role with Sead Kolasinac and him. We're going to play a lot of matches after Monday. We will need every player. It depends how he comes into the first training with us, Sead, after his international matches."

Throwing some light on Alexandra Lacazette's avaliability for the upcoming fixture, Emery said he is yet to make a call on it.

On the other hand, Chris Wilder hasn't decided his starting line-up as he awaits the fitness test of John Fleck, David McGoldrick (groin problem) and Oliver McBurnie (knee injury).

Premier League 2019 Sheffield United line-up vs Arsenal: Henderson; Basham, Egan, O'Connell; Baldock, Lundstram, Norwood, Fleck, Stevens; McGoldrick, Mousset

Premier League 2019 Arsenal line-up vs Sheffield United: Leno; Kolasinac, Luiz, Papastathopoulos, Chambers; Xhaka, Guendouzi; Saka, Willock, Pepe; Aubameyang

Where to watch Premier League 2019 Sheffield United vs Arsenal match live in India (TV channels)?

Sheffield United will host Arsenal at 12:30AM on Tuesday. The EPL Sheffield United vs Arsenal match will be played at the Bramall Lane, in Yorkshire, England. The Premier League Sheffield United vs Arsenal game live telecast will be on Star Sports Select HD1 channels in India.

How and where to watch online EPL 2019 Sheffield United vs Arsenal match live streaming?

Sheffield United vs Arsenal live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.