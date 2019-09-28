Premier League 2019 Sheffield United vs Liverpool Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India

European champions and current Premier League leaders Liverpool will look to end their Bramall Lane jinx when they face Sheffield United on Saturday (September 28). The Premier League 2019 Sheffield United vs Liverpool game will commence at 5 pm. Liverpool, who come to this match with a 2-1 win over Chelsea last week, will try to maintain their unbeaten start to the season. Sheffield United, on the other hand, will eye to produce an all-round performance when they take on The Reds.

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder told reporter on Thursday, "It might turn into a back-10, or a back eleven. They've caused better sides than us untold problems in terms of the way they move the ball around the pitch, the way they attack at pace and with quality. Hopefully, they don't show as much quality as they have done over the last two or three years that have got them results and success."

Wilder further added that his side shouldn't be frightened by the European champions.

Premier League 2019 Liverpool predicted line-up vs Sheffield United: Adrian; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Wijnaldum; Salah, Mane, Firmino.

Premier League 2019 Sheffield United predicted line-up vs Liverpool: Henderson; Basham, Egan, O'Connell; Baldock, Lundstram, Norwood, Fleck, Stevens; McBurnie, Robinson

Where to watch Premier League 2019 Sheffield United vs Liverpool live in India (TV channels)?

Sheffield United will welcome Liverpool at 5:00 pm. The EPL 2019 Sheffield United vs Liverpool match will be played at Bramall Lane in Stadium in Sheffield, England. The Premier League Sheffield United vs Liverpool live telecast will be on Star Sports Select HD1 channels in India.

How and where to watch online EPL 2019 Sheffield United vs Liverpool live streaming?

The Sheffield United vs Liverpool live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.

