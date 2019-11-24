Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Football
1-min read

Premier League 2019 Sheffield United vs Manchester United Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Premier League 2019-20: Sheffield United host Manchester United at the Bramall Lane for the first time in 13 years.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 24, 2019, 3:33 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Premier League 2019 Sheffield United vs Manchester United Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News
Manchester United play Sheffield United in the Premier League. (Photo Credit: Reuters)

The upcoming Premier League game will see Manchester United meet Sheffield United at Bramall Lane on Sunday for the first time in 13 years. Sheffield United, who are currently sitting on the 5th spot, will look for a third successive home win when they face Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side. Sheffield United had defeated Arsenal 1-0 and Burnley 3-0 in their previous home games. Meanwhile, Manchester United, who are placed 6th, will be eyeing back-to-back victories for the first time this Premier League season. The Premier League game will begin at 10PM.

The Blades will be without goalkeeper Dean Henderson, who isn't eligible to play in this fixture as Manchester United is his parent club. Defender John Egan is also doubtful due to injury.

For the Red Devils, Bailly, Fosu-Mensah and Dalot have been sidelined, whereas Matic, Shaw and Lindelof are in doubt.

Sheffield United Possible Starting Line-up vs Manchester United: Moore; Basham, Jagielka, O'Connell; Baldock, Lundstram, Norwood, Fleck, Stevens; McGoldrick, Mousset

Manchester United Possible Starting Line-up vs Sheffield United: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Young; Fred, McTominay; James, Andreas Pereira, Rashford; Martial

Where to watch Premier League 2019-20 Sheffield United vs Manchester United match live in India (TV channels)?

Manchester United will lock horns with Sheffield United at 10:00PM on Sunday. The EPL 2019-20 Sheffield United vs Manchester United will be played at Bramall Lane. The Premier League Sheffield United vs Manchester United game live telecast will be on Star Sports Select channels in India.

How and where to watch online EPL 2019-20 Sheffield United vs Manchester United match live streaming?

Sheffield United vs Manchester United live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram