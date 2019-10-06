Premier League 2019 Southampton vs Chelsea Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Southampton will host Chelsea in their upcoming Premier League encounter at the St. Mary's Stadium on Sunday, October 6. The Premier League Southampton vs Chelsea fixture will commence at 6:30PM. The Blues will look to get back into the Premier League top four when they take the field for matchday 8. After losing the league opener at the Old Trafford, Frank Lampard's side have won all their games.

Midfielder N'Golo Kante is expected to make it to the playing XI after he played for 90 minutes against Lille midweek in the Champions League. With a young Chelsea squad, Frank Lampard has shown what his team can do with Tammy Abraham shining for the Blues.

On the other hand, The Saints will have their task cut out when they face Chelsea. Currently placed 16th in the Premier League table, Southampton have won only two of their seven games so far while they have lost four. Southampton winger Moussa Djenopo is yet to recover from injury and there are chances that Cedric Soares will be making a return to the squad.

Premier League 2019 Chelsea predicted line-up vs Southampton: Kepa; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Tomori; Alonso, Kante, Jorginho, Hudson-Odoi; Mount, Willian, Abraham.

Premier League 2019 Southampton predicted line-up vs Chelsea: Gunn; Bednarek, Yoshida, Vestergaard; Ward-Prowse, Romeu, Højbjerg, Bertrand; Boufal, Redmond, Ings.

Where to watch Premier League 2019 Southampton vs Chelsea match live in India (TV channels)?

Chelsea will travel to Southampton as both sides square off at 06:30PM on Sunday. The EPL 2019 Southampton vs Chelsea match will be played at the St. Mary's Stadium in Southampton. The Premier League Southampton vs Chelsea game live telecast will be on Star Sports Select HD1 channels in India.

How and where to watch online EPL 2019 Southampton vs Chelsea match live streaming?

Southampton vs Chelsea live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.

