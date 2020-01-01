Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Football
1-min read

Premier League 2019 Southampton vs Tottenham Hotspur Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Premier League 2019-20: Southampton host Tottenham Hotspur in their first match of the new year.

News18 Sports

Updated:January 1, 2020, 2:19 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Premier League 2019 Southampton vs Tottenham Hotspur Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News
Tottenham Hotspur (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Southampton host Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur in their first Premier League match of 2020 at St Mary's Stadium. In their previous outing, Southampton drew 1-1 with Crystal Palace while Tottenham Hotspur overcame Brighton and Hove Albion 2-1. Southampton, who are unbeaten in their last three matches, will look to move close to top 10 with a win. On the other hand, Tottenham Hotspur, who have 30 points from 20 games, will look to move into the top 5 of the Premier League table. The Premier League 2019-20 Southampton vs Tottenham Hotspur fixture will be played at the 8:30PM.

Moussa Sissoko and Harry Winks will be available for selection for Tottenham Hotspur after serving their suspension even though Son Heung-min remains on the sidelines with his three-match ban. Lucas Moura and Davinson Sanchez will be hoping to come back into the side after being rested at the weekend.

For Southampton, there are no injury concerns except that it may be too early to return to action for Yan Valery and Shane Long.

Southampton Possible Starting Line-up: McCarthy; Cedric, Stephens, Bednarek, Bertrand; Armstrong, Ward-Prowse, Hojbjerg, Redmond; Ings, Adams

Tottenham Possible Starting Line-up: Gazzaniga; Aurier, Sanchez, Alderweireld, Vertonghen; Ndombele, Sissoko; Lucas, Alli, Eriksen; Kane

Where to watch Premier League 2019-20 Southampton vs Tottenham Hotspur match live in India (TV channels)?

Tottenham Hotspur will travel to Southampton for the game at 8:30PM on Wednesday. The EPL 2019-20 Southampton vs Tottenham Hotspur will be played at the St. Mary's Stadium. The Premier League Southampton vs Tottenham Hotspur game live telecast will be on Star Sports Select channels in India.

How and where to watch online EPL 2019-20 Southampton vs Tottenham Hotspur match live streaming?

Southampton vs Tottenham Hotspur live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram