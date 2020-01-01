Premier League 2019 Southampton vs Tottenham Hotspur Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Southampton host Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur in their first Premier League match of 2020 at St Mary's Stadium. In their previous outing, Southampton drew 1-1 with Crystal Palace while Tottenham Hotspur overcame Brighton and Hove Albion 2-1. Southampton, who are unbeaten in their last three matches, will look to move close to top 10 with a win. On the other hand, Tottenham Hotspur, who have 30 points from 20 games, will look to move into the top 5 of the Premier League table. The Premier League 2019-20 Southampton vs Tottenham Hotspur fixture will be played at the 8:30PM.

Moussa Sissoko and Harry Winks will be available for selection for Tottenham Hotspur after serving their suspension even though Son Heung-min remains on the sidelines with his three-match ban. Lucas Moura and Davinson Sanchez will be hoping to come back into the side after being rested at the weekend.

For Southampton, there are no injury concerns except that it may be too early to return to action for Yan Valery and Shane Long.

Southampton Possible Starting Line-up: McCarthy; Cedric, Stephens, Bednarek, Bertrand; Armstrong, Ward-Prowse, Hojbjerg, Redmond; Ings, Adams

Tottenham Possible Starting Line-up: Gazzaniga; Aurier, Sanchez, Alderweireld, Vertonghen; Ndombele, Sissoko; Lucas, Alli, Eriksen; Kane

Where to watch Premier League 2019-20 Southampton vs Tottenham Hotspur match live in India (TV channels)?

Tottenham Hotspur will travel to Southampton for the game at 8:30PM on Wednesday. The EPL 2019-20 Southampton vs Tottenham Hotspur will be played at the St. Mary's Stadium. The Premier League Southampton vs Tottenham Hotspur game live telecast will be on Star Sports Select channels in India.

How and where to watch online EPL 2019-20 Southampton vs Tottenham Hotspur match live streaming?

Southampton vs Tottenham Hotspur live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.