Premier League 2019 Tottenham Hotspur vs Bournemouth Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

On Saturday, November 30, Tottenham Hotspur will play host to Bournemouth in the Premier League. With this, the Spurs boss Jose Mourinho will be looking for his first league victory at home. Both the teams have been struggling and have just a one-point difference on the table. The match will be hosted at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Premier League 2019-20 Tottenham Hotspur vs Bournemouth match will commence at 8:30PM.

Spurs new boss Jose Mourinho looked confident ahead of his firts home match in charge. He said, "If we can win matches, play well, score goals, showing commitment, happiness and desire, it will be a good period for us to go back to that empathy between the players and the fans."

English Premier League 2019-20 Tottenham Hotspur Starting Line-up vs Bournemouth: Gazzaniga, Aurier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Sanchez; Dier, Ndombele; Sissoko, Alli, Son; Kane.

English Premier League 2019-20 Bournemouth Starting Line-up vs Tottenham Hotspur: Ramsdale, Salguero, Ake, Steve Cook, Stacey; Danjuma, Lewis Cook, Lerma, Fraser; Wilson, Solanke.

Where to watch Premier League 2019-20 Tottenham Hotspur vs Bournemouth match live in India (TV channels)?

Tottenham Hotspur vs Bournemouth will take place at 8:30PM on Saturday, November 30. Premier League Tottenham Hotspur vs Bournemouth game live telecast will be on Star Sports Select channels in India.

How and where to watch online EPL 2019-20 Tottenham Hotspur vs Bournemouth match live streaming?

Tottenham Hotspur vs Bournemouth live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.

