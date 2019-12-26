Premier League 2019 Tottenham Hotspur vs Brighton Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Tottenham Hotspur will eye bouncing back from their defeat to Chelsea as they host Brighton & Hove Albion at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Boxing Day. In their last outing, Jose Mourinho-managed Tottenham lost to rivals Chelsea 2-0 in the London derby, whereas Brighton were defeated by Sheffield United. The Premier League 2019-20 Tottenham Hotspur vs Brighton will commence at 6PM.

Spurs will be without their suspended winger Son Heung-min after the Football Association upheld his original red card decision. He was shown a red card in the second half of Spurs' loss to Chelsea. Other than the Brighton clash, Son will miss two more matches against Norwich and Southampton on Saturday and New Year's Day, respectively.

Meanwhile, Brighton will travel without Solly March, who is out with a groin injury.

Tottenham Possible Starting Line-up: Gazzaniga; Aurier, Sanchez, Alderweireld, Rose; Ndombele, Winks; Lo Celso, Alli, Eriksen; Kane

Brighton Possible Starting Line-up: Ryan; Webster, Dunk, Burn; Bissouma, Propper, Stephens, Mooy, Trossard; Maupay, Connolly

Where to watch Premier League 2019-20 Tottenham Hotspur vs Brighton match live in India (TV channels)?

Tottenham Hotspur will host Brighton at 6:00PM on Thursday. The EPL 2019-20 Tottenham Hotspur vs Brighton will be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The Premier League Tottenham Hotspur vs Brighton game live telecast will be on Star Sports Select 1 channels in India.

How and where to watch online EPL 2019-20 Tottenham Hotspur vs Brighton match live streaming?

Tottenham Hotspur vs Brighton live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.

