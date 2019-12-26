Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
Christmas 2019
News18 » Football
1-min read

Premier League 2019 Tottenham Hotspur vs Brighton Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Premier League 2019-20: Tottenham Hotspur host Brighton and Hove Albion on Boxing Day after a comprehensive loss against Chelsea.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 26, 2019, 4:41 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Premier League 2019 Tottenham Hotspur vs Brighton Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News
Tottenham Hotspur (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Tottenham Hotspur will eye bouncing back from their defeat to Chelsea as they host Brighton & Hove Albion at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Boxing Day. In their last outing, Jose Mourinho-managed Tottenham lost to rivals Chelsea 2-0 in the London derby, whereas Brighton were defeated by Sheffield United. The Premier League 2019-20 Tottenham Hotspur vs Brighton will commence at 6PM.

Spurs will be without their suspended winger Son Heung-min after the Football Association upheld his original red card decision. He was shown a red card in the second half of Spurs' loss to Chelsea. Other than the Brighton clash, Son will miss two more matches against Norwich and Southampton on Saturday and New Year's Day, respectively.

Meanwhile, Brighton will travel without Solly March, who is out with a groin injury.

Tottenham Possible Starting Line-up: Gazzaniga; Aurier, Sanchez, Alderweireld, Rose; Ndombele, Winks; Lo Celso, Alli, Eriksen; Kane

Brighton Possible Starting Line-up: Ryan; Webster, Dunk, Burn; Bissouma, Propper, Stephens, Mooy, Trossard; Maupay, Connolly

Where to watch Premier League 2019-20 Tottenham Hotspur vs Brighton match live in India (TV channels)?

Tottenham Hotspur will host Brighton at 6:00PM on Thursday. The EPL 2019-20 Tottenham Hotspur vs Brighton will be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The Premier League Tottenham Hotspur vs Brighton game live telecast will be on Star Sports Select 1 channels in India.

How and where to watch online EPL 2019-20 Tottenham Hotspur vs Brighton match live streaming?

Tottenham Hotspur vs Brighton live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram