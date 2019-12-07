Premier League 2019 Tottenham Hotspur vs Burnley Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Tottenham Hotspur will host Burnley on Saturday, December 7 for the upcoming Premier League game at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium. In their previous games, Spurs boss Jose Mourinho was handed defeat by his former club Manchester United, whereas Burnley were thrashed 1-4 by Manchester City. Both the sides will be looking to score a win in the upcoming game. With 20 points from 15 games, Spurs are 8th on the points table whereas, Burnley are on the 12th spot with 18 points. The Premier League 2019-20 fixture Tottenham Hotspur vs Burnley will commence at 8:30PM.

Tottenham Hotspur have no fresh injury concerns while for Burnley, Charlie Taylor has been sidelined due to thigh injury.

Premier League 2019-20 Tottenham Hotspur Possible Starting Line-up vs Burnley: Gazzaniga; Aurier, Sanchez, Alderweireld, Rose; Sissoko, Winks; Dele, Lo Celso, Son; Kane

Premier League 2019-20 Burnley Possible Starting Line-up vs Tottenham Hotspur: Pope; Bardsley, Tarkowski, Mee, Pieters; Drinkwater, Cork, Lennon, Brady; Barnes, Wood

Where to watch Premier League 2019-20 Tottenham Hotspur vs Burnley match live in India (TV channels)?

Tottenham Hotspur will face Burnley at 8:30PM on Saturday. The EPL 2019-20 Tottenham Hotspur vs Burnley match will be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The Premier League Tottenham Hotspur vs Burnley game live telecast will be on Star Sports Select channels in India.

How and where to watch online EPL 2019-20 Tottenham Hotspur vs Burnley match live streaming?

Tottenham Hotspur vs Burnley live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.

