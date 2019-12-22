Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Premier League 2019 Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Tottenham Hotspur face Chelsea at the London Stadium in the Premier League.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 22, 2019, 11:44 AM IST
Premier League 2019 Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News
Tottenham Hotspur take on Chelsea (Photo Credit: Reuters)

The upcoming Premier League game will see Frank Lampard face-off against former boss Jose Mourinho as Tottenham Hotspur host their London rivals Chelsea at the London Stadium. In their previous game, Spurs kept a clean sheet as they defeated Wolves 2-1. Whereas Chelsea have stumbled in recent weeks, losing four of their past five Premier League matches, with the boss hinting at striking reinforcements in the January transfer window. The upcoming Premier League game Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea will commence at 10 PM.

Speaking on facing his former club, Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho said, "I am 100% Tottenham. No space at all for my previous clubs. I gave everything to all of them, but they are my previous clubs. My club is Tottenham so it's so, so easy for me. Not difficult from the emotional side of things."

Tottenham possible starting lineup: Gazzaniga; Aurier, Sanchez, Alderweireld, Vertonghen; Sissoko, Dier; Lucas, Alli, Son; Kane

Chelsea possible starting lineup: Kepa; Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Zouma, Emerson; Kante, Jorginho, Kovacic; Willian, Abraham, Pulisic

Where to watch Premier League 2019 Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea match live in India (TV channels)?

Tottenham Hotspurs will welcome Chelsea at 10:00 PM on Sunday. The PL 2019 Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea will be played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The Premier League Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea game live telecast will be on Star Sports Select HD1 channels in India.

How and where to watch online PL 2019 Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea match live streaming?

Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.

