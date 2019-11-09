Premier League 2019 Tottenham Hotspur vs Sheffield United Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

The upcoming Premier League fixture will see a face-off between Tottenham Hotspur and Sheffield United on November 9, Saturday. The English Premier League 2019-20 Tottenham Hotspur vs Sheffield United game will be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. Tottenham Hotspur, who thrashed Red Star Belgrade in their last outing in the Champions League, will be looking to take forward that momentum when they host Sheffield United at home. On the other hand, Sheffield United, who had defeated Burnley FC 3-0 last week, will want to take advantage of the Spurs' stuttering league campaign. The Premier League 2019-20 fixture will commence at 8:30PM.

Mauricio Pochettino's is expected to shuffle the Spurs outfit for their Sheffield clash. Harry Kane, who didn't feature in last week's clash against Everton due to virus, is likely to join back the side. Meanwhile, there are slim changes of Erik Lamela and Jan Vertonghen being available for the clash.

Premier League 2019-20 Tottenham Hotspur Probable Line-up vs Sheffield United: Gazzaniga; Aurier, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Rose; Sissoko, Ndombele; Lo Celso, Alli, Son; Kane

Premier League 2019-20 Sheffield United Probable Line-up vs Tottenham Hotspur: Henderson; Basham, Jagielka, O'Connell; Baldock, Lundstram, Norwood, Fleck, Stevens; McGoldrick, Mousset

Where to watch Premier League 2019-20 Tottenham Hotspur vs Sheffield United match live in India (TV channels)?

Tottenham Hotspur will welcome Sheffield United at 8:30PM on Saturday. The EPL 2019-20 Tottenham Hotspur vs Sheffield United will be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. The Premier League Tottenham Hotspur vs Sheffield United game live telecast will be on Star Sports Select HD1 channels in India.

How and where to watch online EPL 2019-20 Tottenham Hotspur vs Sheffield United match live streaming?

Tottenham Hotspur vs Sheffield United live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.

