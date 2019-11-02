Premier League 2019 Watford vs Chelsea Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

The Premier League 2019-20 fixture will see Chelsea travelling to Watford on Saturday (November 2). The Watford vs Chelsea, Premier League match will take place at the Vicarage Road. Frank Lampard's Chelsea will look to solidify their position on the league table with an away win. Meanwhile, the Hornets who are yet to register a win this season will hope for a miracle when they face a confident Chelsea. The Premier League 2019-20 Watford vs Chelsea fixture will begin at 11 PM.

Chelsea manager Lampard wants his side to remain focused and show consistency on the field. "The good thing about our winning run was how we dealt with different challenges. Watford will be another test for us. If you want to be top four you need to show consistency," he said.

"With the winning run, every game became more dangerous because of overconfidence. We know Watford's personnel is similar to last year and we can't underestimate a team that will be hurting. We'll be certainly even more focused," the 41-year-old added.

The Blues will be flying to Watford without N'Golo Kante and Antonio Rudiger. Kante was ruled out due to groin injury since October 6. Whereas, Rudiger was sidelined due to pelvic injury.

Watford, on the other hand, have a list of injury concerns. The hosts will get into action without Troy Deeney, Danny Welbeck and Tom Cleverley.

Premier League 2019-20 Watford possible starting lineup vs Chelsea: Foster; Kabasele, Dawson, Cathcart; Janmaat, Capoue, Chalobah, Doucoure, Holebas; Deulofeu, Pereyra

Premier League 2019-20 Chelsea possible starting lineup vs Watford: Arrizabalaga; Azpilicueta, Zouma, Tomori, Alonso; Jorginho, Kovacic; Willian, Mount, Pulisic; Abraham

Where to watch Premier League 2019 Watford vs Chelsea match live in India (TV channels)?

Watford will host Chelsea at 11:00 PM on Saturday. The PL 2019 Watford vs Chelsea will be played at the Vicarage Road. The Premier League Watford vs Chelsea game live telecast will be on Star Sports Select HD1 channels in India.

How and where to watch online PL 2019 Watford vs Chelsea match live streaming?

Watford vs Chelsea live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.

