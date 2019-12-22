Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Premier League 2019 Watford vs Manchester United Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Manchester United travel to the Vicarage Road to face Watford in the Premier League.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 22, 2019, 11:17 AM IST
Premier League 2019 Watford vs Manchester United Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News
Manchester United (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Manchester United travel to Watford for their Premier League weekend fixture at the Vicarage Road on December 22, Sunday. In their last outing, Watford lost to Liverpool, whereas Man Utd held Everton to a draw. The Red Devils will eye to extend their unbeaten league run to seven games and continue their dominance on the field in their upcoming away game. Watford, meanwhile, will look for better prospects. The Premier League 2019 Watford vs Manchester United will commence at 7:30 PM.

Calling their upcoming game a difficult clash, Watford's new manager Nigel Pearson said, "(Manchester United) will be another difficult game. They've got quality players who are capable of being match-winners. But, the most important thing for us is to raise our own level of performance, to find a level of consistency that will generate a better feeling with the fanbase."

Speaking on the possibility of Paul Pogba featuring in the upcoming game, Man Utd manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said, "Paul is training. He's back in with the team, so we'll see how long it takes for him to feel ready to be part of the team."

Watford Predicted XI: Foster; Mariappa, Kabasele, Cathcart, Femenia; Capoue, Hughes; Sarr, Doucoure, Deulofeu; Deeney.

Manchester United Predicted XI: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw; McTominay, Fred; James, Lingard, Rashford; Martial.

Where to watch Premier League 2019 Watford vs Manchester United match live in India (TV channels)?

Watford will play host to Manchester United at 7:30 PM on Sunday. The PL 2019 Watford vs Manchester United will be played at Vicarage Road. The Premier League Watford vs Manchester United game live telecast will be on Star Sports Select HD1 channels in India.

How and where to watch online PL 2019 Watford vs Manchester United match live streaming?

Watford vs Manchester United live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.


