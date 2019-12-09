Premier League 2019 West Ham vs Arsenal Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News
Premier League 2019-20: West Ham host Arsenal at the London Stadium with both teams desperate for points.
Arsenal (Photo Credit: Reuters)
West Ham host London rivals Arsenal on Tuesday at the London Stadium. Arsenal currently have 19 points, while West Ham have 16. West Ham lost to Wolves after their surprise win over Chelsea, whereas Arsenal's poor form have seen them draw with Southampton and Norwich before losing to Brighton ib their last game. The Premier League 2019-20 West Ham vs Arsenal will commence at 1:30 AM.
West Ham have lost six of their last eight games with British media reporting that Manuel Pellegrini's job could be in danger if they are unable to arrest their poor form.
"For me the pressure isn't linked to the result," Pellegrini told a news conference ahead of Monday's clash against Arsenal.
"The pressure for me always every game is to do it better, try to play well and win the game. You don't need to be in a bad position to start feeling pressure - I feel pressure always."
Premier League 2019-20 West Ham Possible Starting Line-up vs Arsenal: Martin; Fredericks, Diop, Ogbonna, Cresswell; Rice, Noble; Fornals, Anderson, Yarmolenko; Antonio
Premier League 2019-20 Arsenal Possible Starting Line-up vs West Ham: Leno; Bellerin, Luiz, Holding, Tierney; Guendouzi, Xhaka; Pepe, Ozil, Aubameyang; Lacazette
Where to watch Premier League 2019-20 West Ham vs Arsenal match live in India (TV channels)?
West Ham host arch-rivals Arsenal at 1:30 AM on Tuesday. The PL 2019-20 West Ham vs Arsenal match will be played at the London Stadium. The Premier League 2019-20 West Ham vs Arsenal game live telecast will be on Star Sports Select channels in India.
How and where to watch online PL 2019-20 West Ham vs Arsenal match live streaming?
West Ham vs Arsenal live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.
