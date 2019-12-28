Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
Christmas 2019
News18 » Football
1-min read

Premier League 2019 West Ham vs Leicester City Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Premier League 2019-20: West Ham United host second-placed Leicester City FC at the London Stadium.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 28, 2019, 9:10 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Premier League 2019 West Ham vs Leicester City Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News
Leicester City (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Leicester City are slated to face West Ham United at the London Stadium on Saturday, December 28. Leicester are looking for some sort of retribution following consecutive defeats against Manchester City and Liverpool. West Ham sit just above the bottom three with 19 points from 18 matches while Leicester City are second with 39 points from the 19 games. The Premier League West Ham vs Leicester City match will be telecast at 11PM.

Incidentally, West Ham have won just one of their last nine Premier League meetings with Leicester. On paper, it is an easier match for Leicester against a side, that sits dangerously close to the relegation zone.

Leicester have no new injuries with Matty James still the only player to be out. However, Jamie Vardy could be one of the players who may not play as well.

As for West Ham, David Martin and Lukasz Fabianski both need to be assessed before getting the green signal to play. Winston Reid and Jack Wilshere are not playing and Aaron Cresswell too is not playing due to suspension. The match may see a comeback by Ryan Fredericks.

Leicester Possible Starting Line-up: Schmeichel; Pereira, Evans, Soyuncu, Chilwell; Perez, Maddison, Ndidi, Tielemans, Albrighton; Vardy

West Ham Possible Starting Line-up: Roberto; Fredericks, Diop, Ogbonna, Masuaku; Snodgrass, Noble, Rice, Lanzini; Antonio, Haller

Where to watch Premier League 2019-20 West Ham vs Leicester City match live in India (TV channels)?

West Ham will welcome Leicester City at 11PM on Saturday. The EPL 2019-20 West Ham vs Leicester City will be played at the London Stadium. The Premier League West Ham vs Leicester City game will be telecast live on Star Sports Select HD1 channels in India.

How and where to watch online EPL 2019-20 West Ham vs Leicester City match live streaming?

West Ham vs Leicester City live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram