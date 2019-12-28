Premier League 2019 West Ham vs Leicester City Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Leicester City are slated to face West Ham United at the London Stadium on Saturday, December 28. Leicester are looking for some sort of retribution following consecutive defeats against Manchester City and Liverpool. West Ham sit just above the bottom three with 19 points from 18 matches while Leicester City are second with 39 points from the 19 games. The Premier League West Ham vs Leicester City match will be telecast at 11PM.

Incidentally, West Ham have won just one of their last nine Premier League meetings with Leicester. On paper, it is an easier match for Leicester against a side, that sits dangerously close to the relegation zone.

Leicester have no new injuries with Matty James still the only player to be out. However, Jamie Vardy could be one of the players who may not play as well.

As for West Ham, David Martin and Lukasz Fabianski both need to be assessed before getting the green signal to play. Winston Reid and Jack Wilshere are not playing and Aaron Cresswell too is not playing due to suspension. The match may see a comeback by Ryan Fredericks.

Leicester Possible Starting Line-up: Schmeichel; Pereira, Evans, Soyuncu, Chilwell; Perez, Maddison, Ndidi, Tielemans, Albrighton; Vardy

West Ham Possible Starting Line-up: Roberto; Fredericks, Diop, Ogbonna, Masuaku; Snodgrass, Noble, Rice, Lanzini; Antonio, Haller

Where to watch Premier League 2019-20 West Ham vs Leicester City match live in India (TV channels)?

West Ham will welcome Leicester City at 11PM on Saturday. The EPL 2019-20 West Ham vs Leicester City will be played at the London Stadium. The Premier League West Ham vs Leicester City game will be telecast live on Star Sports Select HD1 channels in India.

How and where to watch online EPL 2019-20 West Ham vs Leicester City match live streaming?

West Ham vs Leicester City live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.

