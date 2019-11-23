Premier League 2019 West Ham vs Tottenham Hotspur Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News
Premier League 20192-10: Jose Mourinho will manage his first game as Tottenham Hotspur manager against West Ham United.
Tottenham Hotspur host West Ham United in the Premier League. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Tottenham Hotspur are set to play their first match under the management of newly appointed coach Jose Mourinho as they take on West Ham United for their upcoming Premier League fixture on Saturday, November 23. The 56-year-old Portuguese has made a comeback as a manager for the first time since being sacked by Manchester United in December. The Premier League 2019-20 West Ham vs Tottenham Hotspur match will be played at the London Stadium.
Spurs, who have failed to register a win in their last 12 away games, will eye making things right under Mourinho's guidance. Meanwhile, West Ham United will look to end their seven-match winless streak. Spurs are currently 14th on the league standings, whereas Manuel Pellegrini's side are sitting on 16th spot. The Premier League 2019-20 West Ham vs Tottenham Hotspur match will commence at 6PM.
For Pellegrini, Lukasz Fabianski, who had picked up a hip issue, will again miss the Saturday night match. Mark Noble and Michail Antonio are expected to make it to the starting XI.
Mourinho will kick off his first match as Spurs boss without Erik Lamela (hamstring), Hugo Lloris (elbow) and Michel Vorm (calf).
Premier League 2019-20 West Ham United Possible Starting Line-up vs Tottenham Hotspur: Roberto; Zabaleta, Balbuena, Diop, Cresswell; Rice, Noble; Yarmolenko, Anderson, Lanzini; Haller
Premier League 2019-20 Tottenham Hotspur Possible Starting Line-up vs West Ham United: Gazzaniga; Foyth, Sanchez, Alderweireld, Rose; Ndombele, Sissoko; Eriksen, Dele, Son; Kane
Where to watch Premier League 2019-20 West Ham vs Tottenham Hotspur match live in India (TV channels)?
West Ham United will welcome Tottenham Hotspur at 6:00PM on Saturday. The EPL 2019-20 West Ham vs Tottenham Hotspur will be played at the London Stadium. The Premier League West Ham vs Tottenham Hotspur game live telecast will be on Star Sports Select channels in India.
How and where to watch online EPL 2019-20 West Ham vs Tottenham Hotspur match live streaming?
West Ham vs Tottenham Hotspur live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Google Acquisition Of Fitbit Raises Concerns About Data Privacy
-
Thursday 07 November , 2019 HiBy R3 Review: A Hi-Fi Music Player That Does the Job Without Breaking the Bank
-
Thursday 14 November , 2019 Aspark Owl: World’s Fastest Electric Car Unveiled In Dubai
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019 Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Rohit Sharma's One-Handed Stunner to Dismiss Mominul Haque Inspires Hilarious Memes
- Sai Praneeth Gets Engaged, Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap Attend Ceremony
- Kartik Aaryan Tries to Troll Ananya Panday for Her Pants, She Shuts Him up with Epic Response
- PUBG Mobile 0.16.0 Beta Update: Death Race Mode, TPP to FPP Switch, and More
- Kapil Sharma Gets Slammed for His 'Constant Derogatory Jibes' at Archana Puran Singh on His Show