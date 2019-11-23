Take the pledge to vote

Premier League 2019 West Ham vs Tottenham Hotspur Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Premier League 20192-10: Jose Mourinho will manage his first game as Tottenham Hotspur manager against West Ham United.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 23, 2019, 10:10 AM IST
Premier League 2019 West Ham vs Tottenham Hotspur Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News
Tottenham Hotspur host West Ham United in the Premier League. (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Tottenham Hotspur are set to play their first match under the management of newly appointed coach Jose Mourinho as they take on West Ham United for their upcoming Premier League fixture on Saturday, November 23. The 56-year-old Portuguese has made a comeback as a manager for the first time since being sacked by Manchester United in December. The Premier League 2019-20 West Ham vs Tottenham Hotspur match will be played at the London Stadium.

Spurs, who have failed to register a win in their last 12 away games, will eye making things right under Mourinho's guidance. Meanwhile, West Ham United will look to end their seven-match winless streak. Spurs are currently 14th on the league standings, whereas Manuel Pellegrini's side are sitting on 16th spot. The Premier League 2019-20 West Ham vs Tottenham Hotspur match will commence at 6PM.

For Pellegrini, Lukasz Fabianski, who had picked up a hip issue, will again miss the Saturday night match. Mark Noble and Michail Antonio are expected to make it to the starting XI.

Mourinho will kick off his first match as Spurs boss without Erik Lamela (hamstring), Hugo Lloris (elbow) and Michel Vorm (calf).

Premier League 2019-20 West Ham United Possible Starting Line-up vs Tottenham Hotspur: Roberto; Zabaleta, Balbuena, Diop, Cresswell; Rice, Noble; Yarmolenko, Anderson, Lanzini; Haller

Premier League 2019-20 Tottenham Hotspur Possible Starting Line-up vs West Ham United: Gazzaniga; Foyth, Sanchez, Alderweireld, Rose; Ndombele, Sissoko; Eriksen, Dele, Son; Kane

Where to watch Premier League 2019-20 West Ham vs Tottenham Hotspur match live in India (TV channels)?

West Ham United will welcome Tottenham Hotspur at 6:00PM on Saturday. The EPL 2019-20 West Ham vs Tottenham Hotspur will be played at the London Stadium. The Premier League West Ham vs Tottenham Hotspur game live telecast will be on Star Sports Select channels in India.

How and where to watch online EPL 2019-20 West Ham vs Tottenham Hotspur match live streaming?

West Ham vs Tottenham Hotspur live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.

Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
