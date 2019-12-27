Premier League 2019 Wolves vs Manchester City Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News
Premier League 2019-20: Wolverhampton Wanderers host Manchester City a day after Boxing Day.
Manchester City (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Manchester City, who are sitting at the third position on the points table with 12 wins in 18 matches, will be taking on Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Molineux Stadium on Saturday. Manchester City are coming fresh from a win over Leicester City on Saturday. Wolves have already beaten Manchester City once at the Etihad this season and Pep Guardiola's team will be looking for revenge as they look to surpass Leicester City in the table.
After Liverpool's 4-0 win over Leicester City last night, the Reds are 13 points clear on top of the table, having played a game less. If Manchester City win today, they will overtake Leicester and go second in the points table. Even if they go second, Manchester City will still be 11 points behind the leaders.
There is a possibility that Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne would miss out the game after having picked up an injury in their match with Leicester. However, the Belgian footballer has eased concerns and has insisted that it was just a cramp and that he is available for all current and future games.
Ilkay Gundogan's presence in the match depends on tests following complaints of muscle tightness towards the end of Manchester City's match against Leicester. David Silva is out with a leg injury and so is John Stones. The Wolves have no such injury concerns ahead of the game.
Wolves Possible Starting Line-up: Patricio; Bennett, Coady, Saiss; Doherty, Dendoncker, Neves, Moutinho, Vinagre; Traore, Jimenez
Manchester City Possible Starting Line-up: Ederson; Walker, Otamendi, Fernandinho, Zinchenko; De Bruyne, Rodri, Gundogan; Mahrez, Aguero, Sterling
Where to watch Premier League 2019-20 Wolves vs Manchester City match live in India (TV channels)?
Wolves will play host to Manchester City at 1:15AM on Friday. The EPL 2019-20 Wolves vs Manchester City will be played at the Molineux Stadium. The Premier League Wolves vs Manchester City game live telecast will be on Star Sports Select HD1 channels in India.
How and where to watch online EPL 2019-20 Wolves vs Manchester City match live streaming?
Wolves vs Manchester City live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.
