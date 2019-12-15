Premier League 2019 Wolves vs Tottenham Hotspur Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News
Wolves host Tottenham Hotspur at the Molineux Stadium in the Premier League.
Tottenham Hotspur (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Tottenham Hotspur will face a stern test when they travel to Molineux Stadium to face Wolves on December 15. Wolves, who haven't lost a single game since September in Premier League, will be eyeing to continue their winning momentum when they host Jose Mourinho-led Spurs. On the other hand, Tottenham Hotspur will look to take an early advantage Wolves. In their last game, Wolves held Brighton to a draw, whereas Spurs thrashed Burnley FC 5-0. The Premier League 2019-20 Wolves vs Tottenham Hotspur fixture will commence at 7:30 PM.
Wolves possible starting lineup vs Tottenham Hotspur: Patricio; Dendoncker, Coady, Saiss; Doherty, Neves, Moutinho, Jonny; Traore, Jimenez, Jota
Tottenham Hotspur possible starting lineup vs Wolves: Gazzaniga; Aurier, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Vertonghen; Dier, Sissoko; Moura, Alli, Son; Kane
Where to watch Premier League 2019 Wolves vs Tottenham Hotspur match live in India (TV channels)?
Wolves will welcome Tottenham Hotspur at 7:30 PM on Sunday. The PL 2019 Wolves vs Tottenham Hotspur will be played at the Molineux Stadium. The Premier League Wolves vs Tottenham Hotspur game live telecast will be on Star Sports Select HD1 channels in India.
How and where to watch online PL 2019 Wolves vs Tottenham Hotspur match live streaming?
Wolves vs Tottenham Hotspur live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 28 November , 2019 Web Inventor, Tim Berners-Lee, Talks About His Ambitious Plan to Save the Internet
-
Thursday 14 November , 2019 WhatsApp And Privacy: You Must Check Out These Settings on Your Phone
-
Thursday 14 November , 2019 Aspark Owl: World’s Fastest Electric Car Unveiled In Dubai
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019 Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- WWE TLC 2019: Date, Time, Match Card and Everything You Need to Know
- Kapil Sharma Receives Money from Ajay Devgn for Promoting Tanhaji
- Garam Hava Actress Gita Siddharth Kak Passes Away in Mumbai
- Premier League: Chinese TV Pulls Arsenal Match after Mesut Ozil's Uighur Comments
- Not Jewellery or Recipe, this Michigan Family’s Heirloom is a 141-year-old Fruitcake