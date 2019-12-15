Premier League 2019 Wolves vs Tottenham Hotspur Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Tottenham Hotspur will face a stern test when they travel to Molineux Stadium to face Wolves on December 15. Wolves, who haven't lost a single game since September in Premier League, will be eyeing to continue their winning momentum when they host Jose Mourinho-led Spurs. On the other hand, Tottenham Hotspur will look to take an early advantage Wolves. In their last game, Wolves held Brighton to a draw, whereas Spurs thrashed Burnley FC 5-0. The Premier League 2019-20 Wolves vs Tottenham Hotspur fixture will commence at 7:30 PM.

Wolves possible starting lineup vs Tottenham Hotspur: Patricio; Dendoncker, Coady, Saiss; Doherty, Neves, Moutinho, Jonny; Traore, Jimenez, Jota

Tottenham Hotspur possible starting lineup vs Wolves: Gazzaniga; Aurier, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Vertonghen; Dier, Sissoko; Moura, Alli, Son; Kane

Where to watch Premier League 2019 Wolves vs Tottenham Hotspur match live in India (TV channels)?

Wolves will welcome Tottenham Hotspur at 7:30 PM on Sunday. The PL 2019 Wolves vs Tottenham Hotspur will be played at the Molineux Stadium. The Premier League Wolves vs Tottenham Hotspur game live telecast will be on Star Sports Select HD1 channels in India.

How and where to watch online PL 2019 Wolves vs Tottenham Hotspur match live streaming?

Wolves vs Tottenham Hotspur live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.

