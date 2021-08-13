Premier League 2021-22 Arsenal vs Brentford LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

The 2021-22 Premier League season gets underway, as newly promoted Brentford host Arsenal at the Brentford Community Stadium, in Brentford, West London on Saturday, August 14. The Bees had to wait for almost 75 years for this moment, marking their return to top-flight football since 1947 and will be keen to reinforce their place among their peers in the division.

Brentford boss Thomas Frank will be optimistic ahead of their season-opening clash with Arsenal. They had faced a few Premier League sides during pre-season and they head into this fixture on the back of a 2-1 win over Jose Bordalas’ Valencia in a friendly fixture.

The Gunners prepare for a rare home campaign without European football of any kind. After finishing the last two seasons in 8th place, Mikel Areta will finally be able to focus solely on the Premier League this year. Arsenal endured a mixed bag pre-season, as Hibernian, Chelsea and Spurs have all condemned them to defeats in this period. However, they can take solace in the fact that they are unbeaten in seven games away from home during the opening weekend.

The Premier League 2021-22 match between Arsenal vs Brentford, will kick off at 12:30 am IST.

Premier League 2021-22 Arsenal vs Brentford: Team News, Injury Update

Brentford will be without midfielder Josh Dasilva, while the availability of Danish midfielder Mathias Jensen remains doubtful as well.

Arsenal will be unable to call upon the services of Thomas Partey, Eddie Nketiah and Gabriel Magalhaes. While there are doubts over the availability of Rob Holding.

Arsenal possible starting line-up: Bernd Leno, Hector Bellerin, Ben White, Pablo Mari, Kieran Tierney, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Granit Xhaka, Nicolas Pepe, Emile Smith Rowe, Bukayo Saka, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Brentford possible starting line-up: David Raya, Mads Roerslev Rasmussen, Kristoffer Ajer, Pontus Jansson, Rico Henry, Vitaly Janelt, Christian Norgaard, Frank Onyeka, Bryan Mbeumo, Ivan Toney, Sergi Canos

What time will Arsenal vs Brentford match kick-off?

The Premier League 2021-22 fixture between both sides will kick off at 12:30 AM IST on Saturday, August 14, at the Brentford Community Stadium, in Brentford, West London.

What TV channel will show Arsenal vs Brentford match?

Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD, Star Sports Select 2, Star Sports Select 2 HD, and Star Sports 3 channels on the Star Sports network will telecast the match live in India.

How can I live stream Arsenal vs Brentford fixture?

Live streaming will be available on the Disney+Hotstar app and website. It is also available on Jio TV as well.

