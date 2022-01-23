Premier League 2021-22 Arsenal vs Burnley LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Arsenal were ousted from the EFL Cup, but they will return to action in the Premier League when they host Burnley at the Emirates on Sunday. Coming into this game, Arsenal are in the seventh spot – they are two points shy of fifth-placed West Ham United.

Sean Dyche’s Burnley, on the other hand, have had a miserable season so far and they are rooted to the bottom of the pile.

The Premier League match between Arsenal vs Burnley is slated to begin at 07:30 pm (IST).

Premier League 2021-22 Arsenal vs Burnley: Team News, Injury Update

For this match, Arsenal will not be able to avail the services of two key midfielders in Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey as they are suspended for this game. This pair was sent off in either leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final defeat by Liverpool.

Burnley, on the other hand, are facing a lot of uncertainty over which players might be available for the match. The side has not played a game since their defeat at the hands of Huddersfield in FA Cup. Only 16 players could take part in training on Friday ahead of the match.

Arsenal vs Burnley starting line-ups:

Arsenal Predicted Starting XI: Ramsdale; Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel, Tierney; Lokonga, Odegaard; Saka, Smith Rowe, Martinelli; Lacazette

Burnley Predicted Starting XI: Pope; Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor; Gudmundsson, Cork, Westwood, Brownhill; Lennon, Rodriguez

What time will the Arsenal vs Burnley match kick-off?

The Premier League 2021-22 fixture between Arsenal vs Burnley will kick off at 07:30 pm IST on Sunday, January 23, at Emirates Stadium.

What TV channel will show the Arsenal vs Burnley match?

The Star Sports network has the broadcasting rights for Arsenal vs Burnley match in India.

How can I live stream the Arsenal vs Burnley fixture?

The Premier League match between Arsenal vs Burnley can be live-streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app as well as on Jio TV.

