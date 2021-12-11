Premier League 2021-22 Arsenal vs Southampton LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Arsenal will look to return to winning ways when they play host to Southampton on Saturday evening at the Emirates Stadium in their next Premier League game under the guidance of under-fire Mikel Arteta. The home team was beaten 1-2 by Everton midweek while the visitors played out a 1-1 draw with Brighton & Hove Albion in their last game.

Following Tuesday’s defeat Arsenal have slipped to the seventh point on the Premier League table, four points behind the top four positions. Southampton, meanwhile, are sitting at the 16th spot, six points above the dropzone.

The Premier League match between Arsenal vs Southampton is slated to begin at 06:00 pm (IST).

Premier League 2021-22 Arsenal vs Southampton: Team News, Injury Update

Granit Xhaka returned to the Arsenal squad in their previous match against Everton and is expected to start in this one. Gabriel Martinelli was forced to walk off the field with a hamstring issue midweek and has been sidelined from the weekend squad. Second choice goalkeeper Bernd Leno is also doubtful while Sead Kolasinac will be once again forced to watch the action from the sideline. Emile Smith Rowe has recorded from his injury and is expected to be on the field from the start at the Emirates stadium.

Mohamed Salisu and Oriol Romeu will not travel to Emirates stadium as they are suspended from this game. Ibrahima Diallo and Jack Stephens are expected to take Romeu and Salisu place in the team. Fraser Forster and Alex McCarthy are out of contention to feature in this game while Stuart Armstrong and Jan Bednarek are nursing their calf injuries.

Arsenal vs Southampton starting line-ups:

Arsenal Predicted Starting XI: Ramsdale; Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel, Tierney; Xhaka, Partey; Saka, Odegaard, Smith Rowe; Aubameyang

Southampton Predicted Starting XI: Caballero; Livramento, Lyanco, Stephens, Walker-Peters; Redmond, Diallo, Ward-Prowse, Elyounoussi; Adams, Broja

What time will the Arsenal vs Southampton match kick-off?

The Premier League 2021-22 fixture between Arsenal vs Southampton will kick off at 08:30 pm IST on Saturday, December 11, at the Emirates Stadium.

What TV channel will show the Arsenal vs Southampton match?

The Premier League match between Arsenal and Southampton will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

How can I live stream the Arsenal vs Southampton fixture?

The live-streaming of the Arsenal vs Southampton match is available on the Disney+Hotstar app as well as on Jio TV.

