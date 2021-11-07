Premier League 2021-22 Arsenal vs Watford LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Arsenal will look to enter into the top 4 in the Premier League points table by registering a victory over Watford on Sunday. The gunners are currently at the 6th position in the table. The three points from this game will take them to the top 4. Watford, on the other hand, is just three points clear of the dropzone. Watford is at the 16th spot on the points table.

Arsenal is coming off a 2-0 win against Leicester City owing to goals scored by Emile Smith-Rowe and Gabriel in the first half. Watford would look to make this the turning point after losing to Southampton on home turf. Arsenal will have the home advantage for this game.

The match between Arsenal and Watford will kick off at 7:30 pm (IST) on Sunday.

Premier League 2021-22 Arsenal vs Watford: Team News, Injury Update

Midfielder Granit Xhaka will be missing the game due to a knee injury for Arsenal. Midfielder Ken Sema and forward Kwadwo Baahare injured, Right-back Kiko Femenia are doubtful for the game.

Arsenal vs Watford probable XI:

Arsenal Probable Starting Line-up: Ramsdale; Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel, Tavares; Saka, Partey, Lokonga, Smith Rowe; Aubameyang, Lacazette

Watford Probable Starting Line-up: Foster; Ngakia, Cathcart, Troost-Ekong, Masina; Sissoko, Kucka; Sarr, Cleverley, Dennis; King

What time is the Premier League 2021-22 Arsenal vs Watford kick-off?

The match between Arsenal and Watford is scheduled to take place on Sunday, November 7, at 7:30 pm (IST) at Emirates Stadium, London, England.

What TV channel will show the Premier League 2021-22 Arsenal vs Watford match?

The Star Sports network has the broadcasting rights for the Arsenal vs Watford match in India.

How can I stream the Premier League 2021-22 Arsenal vs Watford fixture?

The Premier League match between Arsenal vs Watford can be live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app as well as on Jio TV.

