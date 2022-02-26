Premier League 2021-22 Arsenal vs Wolverhampton Wanderers LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Wolverhampton Wanderers will travel to Emirates Stadium on Thursday night to take on Arsenal in their next Premier League game. A ten-man Arsenal won the reverse leg of this fixture 1-0 and will come into this game with the aim to record their second victory against them in less than a month.

Arsenal and Wolves are sitting at the sixth and seventh spot respectively in the EPL standings and it will be interesting to see if they switch places after this game or not.

The Premier League match between Arsenal vs Wolverhampton Wanderers is slated to begin at 01:15 am (IST).

Premier League 2021-22 Arsenal vs Wolverhampton Wanderers: Team News, Injury Update

Martinelli will return to starting XI against Wolves after serving his suspension against Brentford. Martinelli’s return in the Gunners squad means Mikel Arteta will have his full squad at disposal on Friday. Takehiro Tomiyasu could also take the field and is expected to replace Cedric Soares from the squad.

Rayan Ait-Nouri has picked a knock during the Wolves’ previous game against Leicester City and it is yet to be confirmed if he will play in this game or not. Marcal will be included in the side if Ait-Nouri fails in passing his fitness test. The duo of Willy Boly and Yerson Mosquera, meanwhile, has nursed their respective injuries and will be raring to get going.

Arsenal vs Wolverhampton Wanderers starting line-ups:

Arsenal Predicted Starting XI: Ramsdale; Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel, Tierney; Xhaka, Partey; Saka, Odegaard, Smith Rowe; Lacazette

Wolverhampton Wanderers Predicted Starting XI: Sa; Kilman, Coady, Saiss; Semedo, Neves, Dendoncker, Marcal; Trincao, Jimenez, Podence

What time will the Arsenal vs Wolverhampton Wanderers match kick-off?

The Premier League 2021-22 fixture between Arsenal and Wolverhampton Wanderers will kick off at 11:00 pm IST on Friday, February 25, at Emirates Stadium.

What TV channel will show the Arsenal vs Wolverhampton Wanderers match?

The Star Sports network has the broadcasting rights for the Arsenal vs Wolverhampton Wanderers match in India.

How can I live stream the Arsenal vs Wolverhampton Wanderers fixture?

The Premier League match between Arsenal vs Wolverhampton Wanderers can be live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app as well as on Jio TV.

