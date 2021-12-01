Premier League 2021-22 Aston Villa vs Manchester City LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

A new look Aston Villa will play host to Manchester City on Thursday in their next Premier League fixture at the Villa Park. The home side will come into this game on the back of two successive wins under the new boss Steven Gerrard and will be confident to face the Man City challenge. In their most recent game, Villa defeated Crystal Palace 2-1 at Selhurst Park. Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City, on the other hand, passed the West Ham test by the same margin last weekend and will look to continue their winning momentum..

The Premier League match between Aston Villa vs Manchester City is slated to begin at 1: 45 am (IST).

Premier League 2021-22 Aston Villa vs Manchester City: Team News, Injury Update

Aston Villa’s forward Bertrand Traore is set to miss this game with a hamstring injury. Villa will also miss the services of Mahmoud Trezeguet.

For Manchester City, Jack Grealish could miss the game against his former club as he is struggling with an injury. City’s Belgian midfielder Kevin De Bruyne had contracted coronavirus earlier this month and he still has not recovered fully. A late call will be taken on Phil Foden’s participation while Ferran Torres has been sidelined with a foot injury. Aymeric Laporte is suspended for this game and could be replaced by John Stones in the starting XI.

Aston Villa vs Manchester City starting line-ups:

Aston Villa Predicted Probable XI: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Targett; McGinn, Luiz, Ramsey; Buendia, Ings, Watkins

Manchester City Predicted Probable XI: Ederson; Cancelo, Dias, Stones, Zinchenko; Silva, Rodri, Gundogan; Mahrez, Jesus, Sterling

What time will the Aston Villa vs Manchester City match kick-off?

The Premier League 2021-22 fixture between Aston Villa vs Manchester City will kick off at 1:45 am IST on Thursday, December 2, at the Villa Park, Aston, Birmingham, England.

What TV channel will show the Aston Villa vs Manchester City match?

The Star Sports network has the broadcasting rights for Aston Villa vs Manchester City match in India.

How can I live stream the Aston Villa vs Manchester City fixture?

The Premier League match between Aston Villa vs Manchester City can be live-streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app as well as on Jio TV.

