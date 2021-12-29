Premier League 2021-22 Brentford vs Manchester City LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

After hammering Leicester City 6-3 in a Boxing Day classic, Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City will travel to Brentford to continue their pursuit for the Premier League glory on Thursday. The home team, meanwhile, went down 0-2 at the hands of Brighton & Hove Albion at the weekend and will look to steal a point from the reigning champions.

The Sky Blues are also leading the points table with 47 points in their kitty from 19 games. They are six points ahead of second and third-placed Liverpool and Chelsea.

The Bees are placed at the 13th spot with 20 points.

The Premier League match between Brentford vs Manchester City is slated to begin at 01:45 am (IST).

Premier League 2021-22 Brentford vs Manchester City: Team News, Injury Update

Bryan Mbeumo picked up a calf injury during his side’s match against Brighton and is expected to miss this game. Six Brentford players in Zanka, Kristoffer Ajer, Josh Dasilva, Rico Henry, Charlie Goode and David Raya are also out of this fixture with long term injuries. Vitaly Janelt has been ruled out from this game after testing positive for COVID-19 while Christian Norgaard will miss this game with suspension.

Rodri and Kyle Walker did not feature in City’s clash against Leicester and are expected to be rested from this game as well. John Stones missed his side’s last game and could sit out from this game as well with injury.

Brentford vs Manchester City starting line-ups:

Brentford Predicted Starting XI: Fernandez; Pinnock, Sorensen, Jansson; Canos, Onyeka, Baptiste, Jensen, Thompson; Wissa, Toney

Manchester City Predicted Starting XI: Ederson; Cancelo, Laporte, Ake, Zinchenko; Gundogan, Fernandinho, De Bruyne; Jesus, Foden, Grealish

What time will the Brentford vs Manchester City match kick-off?

The Premier League 2021-22 fixture between Brentford and Manchester City will kick off at 01:45 am IST on Thursday, December 30, at the Brentford Community Stadium.

What TV channel will show the Brentford vs Manchester City match?

The Star Sports network has the broadcasting rights for the Brentford vs Manchester City match in India.

How can I live stream the Brentford vs Manchester City fixture?

The Premier League match between Brentford vs Manchester City can be live-streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app as well as on Jio TV.

