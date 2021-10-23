Premier League 2021-22 Brighton vs Man City LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Brighton & Hove Albion will play host to Manchester City on Saturday at the Amex stadium in their next Premier League match. The defending champions are coming into this game after defeating Burnley 2-0. In contrast, the Seagulls were held for a goalless draw in their previous game by bottom-placed Norwich City. The match between Brighton vs Man City will start at 05:00 pm (IST).

Pep Guardiola’s side was victorious in their mid-week UEFA Champions League game as they punished Club Bruges 5-1 on Tuesday night.

Premier League 2021-22 Brighton vs Man City: Team News, Injury Update

For Brigton, Adam Webster could feature in today’s game if he can prove his fitness. The duo of Danny Welbeck and Steven Alzate has been sidelined from this game as they are still not completely fit. Yves Bissouma missed Brighton’s previous game against Norwich City after picking up a knock and will be pushing for a recall. Neal Maupay and Leandro Trossard are expected to start in this game despite their inability to score against a lacklustre Norwich City last weekend.

For Manchester City, the only absentee due to injury will be striker Ferran Torres as he is still nursing his foot fracture.

Brighton vs Man City starting line-ups:

Brighton Predicted Starting Line-up: Kjell Scherpen, Shane Duffy, Lewis Dunk, Joel Veltman, Dan Burn, Solly March, Adam Lallana, Alexis MacAllister, Marc Cucurella, Leandro Trossard, Neal Maupay

Man City Predicted Starting Line-up: Ederson, Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, Kyle Walker, Aymeric Laporte, Kevin De Bruyne, Jack Grealish, Silva Bernardo, Riyad Mahrez, Gabriel Jesus, Phil Foden

What time will the Brighton vs Man City match kick-off?

The Premier League 2021-22 fixture between Brighton vs Man City will kick off at 10:00 pm IST on Saturday, October 23, at American Express Community Stadium.

What TV channel will show the Brighton vs Man City match?

The Star Sports network has the broadcasting rights for Brighton vs Man City match in India.

How can I live stream the Brighton vs Man City fixture?

The Premier League match between Brighton vs Man City can be live-streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app as well as on Jio TV.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.