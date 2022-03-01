Premier League 2021-22 Burnley vs Leicester City LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Burnley will aim to rise above the relegation zone when they play host to Leicester City on Wednesday in their next Premier League game at Turf Moor. Sean Dyche’s men will come into this game after playing out a 1-1 stalemate with Crystal Palace over the weekend and will look to steal a point here as well. On other hand, the Foxes recorded a 7-2 aggregate win over Rangers in their most recent game in the Europa Conference League.

The Premier League match between Burnley vs Leicester City is slated to begin at 1:15 am (IST).

Premier League 2021-22 Burnley vs Leicester City: Team News, Injury Update

Matej Vydra was seen training with the squad after recovering from his hernia operation. However, he is set to miss the fixture as he is not fully fit. Johann Berg Gudmundsson is set to miss this game as he is still recovering. Erik Pieters has picked up a knee injury while Dale Stephens is suffering from a minor strain. In Pieters’ absence, a returning Charlie Taylor could be given a start. Cornet could also start against Leicester in place of Jay Rodriguez.

Jamie Vardy is expected to make the trip to Turn Moor. It is highly unlikely that he will be included in the starting XI. James Justin is not match-ready yet and will miss this clash. The quad of Timothy Castagne, Ryan Bertrand, Wesley Fofana, and Jonny Evans are the long-term absentee in the Leicester squad.

Burnley vs Leicester City starting line-ups:

Burnley Predicted Starting XI: Pope; Roberts, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor; Lennon, Westwood, Brownhill, McNeil; Weghorst, Cornet

Leicester City Predicted Starting XI: Schmeichel; Pereira, Amartey, Soyuncu, Thomas; Ndidi, Tielemans; Lookman, Maddison, Barnes; Daka

What time will the Burnley vs Leicester City match kick-off?

The Premier League 2021-22 fixture between Burnley and Leicester City will kick off at 1:15 am IST on Wednesday, March 2, at Turf Moor.

What TV channel will show the Burnley vs Leicester City match?

The Star Sports network has the broadcasting rights for the Burnley vs Leicester City match in India.

How can I live stream the Burnley vs Leicester City fixture?

The Premier League match between Burnley vs Leicester City can be live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app as well as on Jio TV.

