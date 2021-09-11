Premier League 2021-22 Chelsea vs Aston Villa LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

After three weeks of international break, Premier League action returns and fast Chelsea will be looking to be back to winning ways in the season when they welcome Aston Villa to Stamford Bridge on Saturday, September 11.Thomas Tuchel’s men have not fallen since a triumphant last season, having secured two wins and a draw from their opening three fixtures. They currently occupy the fourth spot in the points table. The continental champions recorded back-to-back wins over Crystal Palace and Arsenal in their opening two league fixtures before drawing 1-1 against Liverpool before the international break.

Villa, meanwhile, opened their 2021-22 Premier League campaign with a disappointing defeat to newly-promoted Watford, but managed to grab important three points against Newcastle United. In between, they thumped Barrow 6-0 in the EFL Cup but could not sustain the momentum back in the Premier League as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Brentford at home before the international break.

While the Blues should be able to control the tempo of the game, they will be aware of Villa’s potent attack, which will surely make this game an exciting clash.

The Premier League 2021-22 match between Chelsea vs Aston Villa, will kick off at 10:00 PM IST.

Premier League 2021-22 Chelsea vs Aston Villa: Team News, Injury Update

The Blues have no major injury concerns in their ranks, however, superstars N’Golo Kante, Romelu Lukaku’s availability will be assessed before the game. Meanwhile, following his red card against Liverpool, Reece James will be ineligible to feature in this game.

As for Villa, Buendia and Emiliano Martinez will both be key absentees due to quarantine rules, while Trezeguet and Keinan Davis remain on the sidelines.

Chelsea possible starting line-up: Edouard Mendy (GK); Trevoh Chalobah, Andreas Christensen, Antonio Rudiger; Cesar Azpilicueta, Jorginho, Mateo Kovacic, Marcos Alonso; Kai Havertz, Mason Mount, Romelu Lukaku

Aston Villa possible starting line-up: Jed Steer; Matty Cash, Ezri Konsa, Tyrone Mings, Matt Targett; Leon Bailey, John McGinn, Douglas Luiz, Anwar El Ghazi; Ollie Watkins

What time will the Chelsea vs Aston Villa match kick-off?

The Premier League 2021-22 fixture between both sides will kick off at 10:00 PM IST on Saturday, September 11 at Stamford Bridge, in Fulham.

What TV channel will show the Chelsea vs Aston Villa match?

Star Sports network will telecast the match live in India.

How can I live stream the Chelsea vs Aston Villa fixture?

Live streaming will be available on Disney+Hotstar app and website. It is also available on Jio TV as well.

