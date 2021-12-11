Premier League 2021-22 Chelsea vs Leeds United LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Chelsea will aim to bounce back from a challenging week when they welcome Leeds United to Stamford Bridge for Saturday’s Premier League fixture. Chelsea’s recent form knocked them off the top spot both domestically and continentally in recent weeks. Thomas Tuchel’s side threw away the lead in a 3-3 thriller with Zenit St Petersburg, that dropped them to the second spot in Champions League Group H standings. The Blued then conceded three goals and lost to West Ham United in a pulsating London Derby last weekend, which dropped them to the third spot behind reigning champions Manchester City and Liverpool.

Meanwhile, Leeds occupy 15th spot after drawing 2-2 with Brentford last time out. Marcelo Bielsa’s side may not be losing as many games in the Premier League, but their string of stalemates is haunting them now. Those solitary points have not done much good as they have just 16 points to their name, six clear of Burnley having played a game more than the 18th-placed club.

The Premier League 2021-22 match between Chelsea and Leeds United will kick-off at 08:30 pm (IST).

Premier League 2021-22 Chelsea vs Leeds United: Team News, Injury Update

The Blues will be once again without the services of Ben Chilwell, N’Golo Kante and Trevoh Chalobah. Mateo Kovacic will miss the home match as he recently tested positive for coronavirus. However, Romelu Lukaku after his midweek brace, Thiago Silva and Antonio Rudiger both are set to return to the backline.

As for Leeds, Kalvin Phillips and Liam Cooper are out with thigh injuries, but the biggest hit is in the form of Rodrigo due to heel injury. Robin Koch is still nursing illness, but Pascal Struijk might return to the fold.

Chelsea vs Leeds United starting line-ups:

Chelsea Probable Starting Line-up: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Silva, Rudiger; James, Jorginho, Saul, Alonso; Mount, Werner; Lukaku

Leeds United Probable Starting Line-up: Meslier; Dallas, Ayling, Llorente, Struijk, Firpo; Raphinha, Klich, Forshaw, James; Roberts

What time will the Chelsea vs Leeds United match kick-off?

What TV channel will show the Chelsea vs Leeds United match?

The Star Sports network has the broadcasting rights for the Chelsea vs Leeds United match in India.

How can I live stream the Chelsea vs Leeds United fixture?

The Premier League match between Chelsea vs Leeds United can be live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app as well as on Jio TV.

