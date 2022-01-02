Premier League 2021-22 Chelsea vs Liverpool LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Second-placed Chelsea are set to welcome third-placed Liverpool on Sunday at Stamford Bridge in their next Premier League match. The Reds are coming into this game after losing their previous fixture 0-1 against Leicester City. Chelsea were held for a 1-1 draw by Brighton in their most recent game.

The two teams have been left playing catch up in recent weeks as Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City nudged ahead in the three-way Premier League race to take a lead of eight points.

It is a must-win game for both Chelsea and Liverpool if they still want to pursue their Premier League dream. The Premier League match between Chelsea vs Liverpool is slated to begin at 10:00 pm (IST).

Premier League 2021-22 Chelsea vs Liverpool: Team News, Injury Update

Reece James walked off the field on crutches in Chelsea’s last match after picking a hamstring injury and is expected to sit out this tie. Andreas Christensen is a major doubt due to his back issue. Thiago Silva is nursing his hamstring injury and it is highly unlikely that he will take their field on Sunday. Timo Werner and Ruben Loftus-Cheek are also expected to be sidelined from the Liverpool game.

Andy Robertson will be forced to warm the bench due to his suspension. In Robertson’s absence, Kostas Tsimikas will continue to play at the backline. Thiago Alcântara is suffering from muscle tightness and is expected to be sidelined from the starting XI.

Chelsea vs Liverpool predicted starting line-ups:

Chelsea Predicted Starting XI: Mendy, Sarr, Chalobah, Rudiger; Azpilicueta, Kante, Jorginho, Alonso; Mount, Lukaku, Havertz

Liverpool Predicted Starting Line-up: Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Fabinho, Henderson, Keita; Salah, Jota, Mane.

What time will the Chelsea vs Liverpool match kick-off?

The Premier League 2021-22 fixture between Chelsea and Liverpool will kick off at 10:00 pm IST on Sunday, January 2, at Stamford Bridge.

What TV channel will show the Chelsea vs Liverpool match?

The Star Sports network has the broadcasting rights for the Chelsea vs Liverpool match in India.

How can I live stream the Chelsea vs Liverpool fixture?

The Premier League match between Chelsea vs Liverpool can be live-streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app as well as on Jio TV.

