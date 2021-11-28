Premier League 2021-22 Chelsea vs Manchester United LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Chelsea will take on Manchester United in what will be a massive game in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge on Sunday. Both these sides come into this match after having contrasting fortunes all season.

While Chelsea have had a superb season so far – they have won nine out of their 12 matches and top the table and a win here over Manchester United will see them maintain their three-point lead over Manchester City.

Both these sides come into this match after winning their respective games in Champions League. They have now confirmed their place in the knockout stage of the competition. While Chelsea defeated Juventus 4-0 at home, Manchester United won 2-0 against Villareal.

The Premier League match between Chelsea vs Manchester United is slated to begin at 10:00 pm (IST).

Premier League 2021-22 Chelsea vs Manchester United: Team News, Injury Update

Chelsea will come into this game after being handed another injury setback as left-back Ben Chilwell has been ruled out for the next six weeks with an ACL injury. Apart from him, N’Golo Kante remains doubtful after he picked up a knee injury in the midweek clash.

Manchester United, on the other hand, will not be able to avail the services of their captain Harry Maguire, who has been ruled out with a suspension. Luke Shaw is also out with a head injury last week while Paul Pogba and Raphael Varane will not be available.

Chelsea vs Manchester United starting line-ups:

Chelsea Predicted Starting XI: Mendy; Chalobah, Silva, Rudiger; James, Jorginho, Loftus-Cheek, Alonso; Mount, Hudson-Odoi; Werner

Manchester United Predicted Starting XI: De Gea; Bailly, Lindelof, Telles/Luke Shaw, Aaron Wan-Bissaka; Fred, McTominay; Bruno Fernandes, Rashford, Jadon Sancho; Ronaldo

What time will the Chelsea vs Manchester United match kick-off?

The Premier League 2021-22 fixture between Chelsea vs Manchester United will kick off at 10:00 pm IST on Sunday, November 28, at the Stamford Bridge.

What TV channel will show the Chelsea vs Manchester United match?

The Star Sports network has the broadcasting rights for Chelsea vs Manchester United match in India.

How can I live stream the Chelsea vs Manchester United fixture?

The Premier League match between Chelsea vs Manchester United can be live-streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app as well as on Jio TV.

