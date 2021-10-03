Premier League 2021-22 Chelsea vs Southampton LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Chelsea will eye to put an end to their two-match winless run when they roll out the carpet for a resilient Southampton on Saturday, October 2. The Premier League 2021-22 Chelsea vs Southampton game will kick off at 7:30 pm. The match will be played at Stamford Bridge. The Blues are in danger of losing consecutive Premier League matches for the first time under Thomas Tuchel. After losing 1-0 to Manchester City last weekend, they fell to a similar scoreline against Juventus in the UEFA Champions League. However, Tuchel’s unit remain firmly in the title-chasing mix as they sit third in the standings with 13 points after six games.

On the other hand, Southampton are winless in their last five games in the Premier League. However, Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side claimed points in games with Manchester City, Manchester United and West Ham United, before they fell to a 1-0 loss to Wolverhampton Wanderers last time out. At present, Southampton are 16th in the standings and the upcoming trip to Stamford Bridge may not bode well for them.

Premier League 2021-22 Chelsea vs Southampton: Team News, Injury Update

Thomas Tuchel will be unable to use the service of Christian Pulisic and Reece James, as the duo remain in the treatment room. Whereas N’Golo Kante continues to self-isolate following a positive Covid-19 test.

Armando Broja still remains ineligible to face his parent club due to injury. While Jack Stephens has been ruled out for at least 10-weeks due to a serious knee injury. However, Ralph Hasenhuttl is unlikely to consider many changes due to the limited options in hand.

Chelsea United possible starting line-up: Edouard Mendy (GK); Thiago Silva, Andreas Christensen, Antonio Rudiger; Cesar Azpilicueta, Jorginho, Mateo Kovacic, Ben Chilwell; Mason Mount, Kai Havertz; Romelu Lukaku

Southampton possible starting line-up: Alex McCarthy (GK); Tino Livramento, Bednarek, Mohammed Salisu, Kyle Walker-Peters; Mohamed Elyounoussi, James Ward-Prowse, Oriol Romeu, Moussa Djenepo; Che Adams, Adam Armstrong

What time will the Chelsea vs Southampton match kick-off?

The Premier League 2021-22 fixture between both sides will kick off at 07:30 PM IST on Saturday, October 2, at Stamford Bridge, in South West London.

What TV channel will show the Chelsea vs Southampton match?

Star Sports network will telecast the match live in India.

How can I live stream the Chelsea vs Southampton fixture?

Live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar. It is also available on Jio TV as well.

