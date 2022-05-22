Premier League 2021-22 Chelsea vs Watford LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Tuchel’s Thomas Chelsea will host Watford in their final Premier League game of the season on late Sunday evening, having already sealed third place on the table. Meanwhile, Chelsea’s opponents, Watford, are almost certain to finish 19th if they collect maximum points at Stamford Bridge.

The hosts are coming off a 1-1 draw with Leicester City, while Watford were thrashed 5-1 by the same opponents in their most recent match.

IPL 2022 – FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP | POINTS TABLE

The Premier League match between Chelsea vs Watford is slated to begin at 08:30 pm (IST).

Premier League 2021-22 Chelsea vs Watford: Team News, Injury Update

According to the most recent rumours, Cesar Azpilicueta, Antonio Rudiger, and Alonso might all depart Chelsea during the summer transfer window, and all three are likely to start here. However, it is yet to be confirmed whether Andreas Christensen will get the same level of send-off or not. Another player who might depart from Stamford Bridge this summer is goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, who is expected to start here as well. Malang Sarr and Saul Niguez are also expected to get some playing time against Watford. Timo Werner is scheduled to miss this game due to a hamstring injury, and youngster Harvey Vale could be called up as a substitute.

Despite Watford’s embarrassing loss to Leicester, Roy Hodgson does not have the luxury to make many changes to his starting XI due to several injury absentees in his squad. However, the good news is that Hassane Kamara and William Troost-Ekong could return to form the last line of defence while goalkeeper Ben Foster will play his final match for the club this weekend. Kwadwo Baah, the much-talked-about Watford prodigy, might make his debut as a substitute in this game.

Chelsea vs Watford starting line-ups:

Chelsea Predicted Starting XI: Arrizabalaga; Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Sarr; James, Saul, Loftus-Cheek, Alonso; Ziyech, Mount; Havertz

Watford Predicted Starting XI: Foster; Ngakia, Kabasele, Troost-Ekong, Kamara; Sissoko, Kayembe, Gosling; Kalu, Pedro, Sema

What time will the Chelsea vs Watford match kick-off?

The Premier League 2021-22 fixture between Chelsea and Watford will kick off at 08:30 pm IST on Sunday, May 22, at Stamford Bridge.

What TV channel will show the Chelsea vs Watford match?

The Star Sports network has the broadcasting rights for the Chelsea vs Watford match in India.

How can I live stream the Chelsea vs Watford fixture?

The Premier League match between Chelsea vs Watford can be live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app as well as on Jio TV.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.