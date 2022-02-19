Premier League 2021-22 Crystal Palace v Chelsea LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Chelsea will play against Crystal Palace a week after being crowned Club World Cup champions. The Blues now have a chance to kickstart their Premier League campaign as well. It needs to be mentioned here that Chelsea’s chances of winning the Premier League are all but over since Manchester City are 16 points clear of them.

Crystal Palace, on the other hand, are in the mid-table and they are in the 13th position with 26 points from 24 games. Patrick Vieira’s have managed to take just three points from the 15 on offer so far this calendar year.

The Premier League match between Crystal Palace v Chelsea is slated to begin at 8:30 pm (IST).

Premier League 2021-22 Crystal Palace v Chelsea: Team News, Injury Update

Crystal Palace will come into this match without Conor Gallagher since he is not eligible to play against his parent club. However, they can include Will Hughes for this match.

Chelsea will not be able to avail the services of first-choice left-back Ben Chilwell. Also, Reece James is still out injured and Tuchel will not be to keen to rush in Mason Mount for this clash.

Crystal Palace v Chelsea starting line-ups:

Crystal Palace Predicted Starting XI: Guaita; Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell; Kouyate, Hughes, Schlupp; Olise, Edouard, Zaha

Chelsea Predicted Starting XI: Mendy; Christensen, Silva, Rudiger; Azpilicueta, Kante, Kovacic, Alonso; Ziyech, Havertz; Lukaku

What time will the Crystal Palace v Chelsea match kick-off?

The Premier League 2021-22 fixture between Crystal Palace v Chelsea will kick off at 8:30 pm IST on Saturday, February 19, at Selhurst Park Stadium.

What TV channel will show the Crystal Palace v Chelsea match?

The Star Sports network has the broadcasting rights for Crystal Palace v Chelsea match in India.

How can I live stream the Crystal Palace v Chelsea fixture?

The Premier League match between Crystal Palace v Chelsea can be live-streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app as well as on Jio TV.

