Premier League 2021-22 Crystal Palace vs Liverpool LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

The Premier League rolls back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Liverpool clash with an impressive Crystal Palace outfit at Selhurst Park on Sunday.

Crystal Palace come into this game placed 13th on the points table, but have not been able to hit any consistency. They were quite average in their last match against Brighton & Hove Albion and had to be satisfied with a 1-1 draw.

Liverpool, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table coming into this match and have fallen quite behind Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City in the title race.

The Premier League match between Crystal Palace vs Liverpool is slated to begin at 07:30 pm (IST).

Premier League 2021-22 Crystal Palace vs Liverpool: Team News, Injury Update

James Tomkins and James McArthur are still not back and will miss this fixture against Liverpool. However, they could well avail the services of Jordan Ayew as he has returned from the Africa Cup of Nations since Ghana has been ousted from the tournament.

Liverpool, on the other hand, will not be able to get the services of Joel Matip and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain for this game.

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool starting line-ups:

Crystal Palace Predicted Starting XI: Butland; Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell; Schlupp, Hughes, Gallagher; Olise, Edouard, Eze

Liverpool Predicted Starting XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold; Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Jones; Jota, Firmino, Minamino

What time will the Crystal Palace vs Liverpool match kick-off?

The Premier League 2021-22 fixture between Crystal Palace vs Liverpool will kick off at 07:30 pm IST on Sunday, January 22, at Selhurst Park.

What TV channel will show the Crystal Palace vs Liverpool match?

The Star Sports network has the broadcasting rights for Crystal Palace vs Liverpool match in India.

How can I live stream the Crystal Palace vs Liverpool fixture?

The Premier League match between Crystal Palace vs Liverpool can be live-streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app as well as on Jio TV.

