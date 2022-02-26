Premier League 2021-22 Everton vs Manchester City LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Everton host the reigning Premier League champions Manchester City in England’s top flight at Goodison Park on Saturday, from 11:00 PM IST onwards. After securing a comfortable 3-0 victory at home against Leeds United, Frank Lampard’s men suffered a disappointing 2-0 defeat away at Southampton last weekend. They come into this game with just two points separating them from the relegation zone. However, a defeat in front of home crowd could have the Toffees drop down below 16th in the standings. They will need to find their form quickly, although success on Saturday is unlikely as they face league leaders Manchester City, who have barely strayed from the top. But they too come into the contest wounded by their first Premier League defeat since October. The Spurs’ Harry Kane produced two magnificent goals against them last Saturday. Both sides will be aiming for three points and fans here can check the details as to When, Where and How to watch the Everton vs Manchester City Premier League clash live streaming online and telecast.

Premier League Everton vs Manchester City: Team News, Injury Update

Frank Lampard will be without the services of Yerry Mina, Ben Godfrey, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Fabian Delph and Tom Davies due to their respective injuries. Meanwhile, Demarai Gray who sustained a hip injury against Newcastle earlier this month remains doubtful for this fixture.

As for Manchester City, Jack Grealish, Gabriel Jesus and Cole Palmer are all doubtful with injuries and their fitness will be assessed ahead of the game. However, Bernardo Silva may move into the midfield three alongside Rodri and Kevin De Bruyne. Meanwhile, John Stones and Nathan Ake, who were both unused against Tottenham Hotspurs could make their way into the first XI.

Everton vs Manchester City probable XI:

Everton Predicted Starting line-up: Pickford; Coleman, Holgate, Keane, Kenny; Townsend, Allan, Van de Beek, Gray; Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin

Manchester City Predicted Starting line-up: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Laporte, Cancelo; De Bruyne, Rodri, Bernardo; Mahrez, Foden, Sterling

What time is the Premier League Everton vs Manchester City kick-off?

The match is scheduled to take place on Saturday, February 26 at 11:00 PM IST at Goodison Park, in the Walton area of Liverpool, England.

What TV channel will show the Premier League Everton vs Manchester City match?

The Premier League matches will be broadcasted on Star Sports Network.

How can I stream the Premier League Everton vs Manchester City fixture?

The Premier League match between Everton and Manchester City will be live-streamed on Diney+ Hotstar.

