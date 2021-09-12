Premier League 2021-22 Leeds United vs Liverpool LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Liverpool will travel to Elland Road on Sunday to play their fourth Premier League match against Leeds United and they will endeavour to return to winning ways following their disappointing 1-1 draw against ten-man Chelsea last month. Liverpool are one of the five teams that have collected seven points in the initial stage of the league. And, after this point, the competition is only going to increase every day and the Reds are very much aware that they can’t lose any more points.

On the other hand, Leeds United have managed to collect just two points from three games and they currently occupy the 15th spot in the Premier League table.

The Premier League 2021-22 match between Leeds United and Liverpool will kick off at 09:00 pm (IST).

Premier League 2021-22 Leeds United vs Liverpool: Team News, Injury Update

Brazilian footballer Raphael Dias Belloli is out of contention for a place in the starting XI of Leeds United due to his injury. In Raphinha’s absence, Daniel James could make his debut following his arrival from Manchester United on the last day of the Summer Transfer window. Other than Raphinha, there are no injury concerns in Leeds’ squad.

Roberto Firmino and Takumi Minamino – will not be part of this fixture due to injury concerns.

Leeds United vs Liverpool starting line-ups:

Leeds United Probable Starting Line-up: Meslier; Llorente, Ayling, Cooper, Firpo; Phillips, Dallas; James, Rodrigo, Harrison; Bamford

Liverpool Probable Starting Line-up: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Thiago, Henderson; Salah, Jota, Mane

What time will the Leeds United vs Liverpool match kick-off?

The Premier League 2021-22 fixture between Leeds United vs Liverpool will kick off at 09:00 pm IST on Sunday, September 12, at Elland Road.

What TV channel will show the Leeds United vs Liverpool match?

The Star Sports network has the broadcasting rights for Leeds United vs Liverpool match in India.

How can I live stream the Leeds United vs Liverpool fixture?

The Premier League match between Leeds United vs Liverpool can be live-streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app as well as on Jio TV.

