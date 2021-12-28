Premier League 2021-22 Leicester City vs Liverpool LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Days after squaring off in the EFL Cup, Leicester City and Liverpool will lock horns in the Premier League on Wednesday at the King Power Stadium. Jurgen Klopp’s men won the EFL match on penalties at Anfield after Leicester threw away a 3-1 lead. The Premier League match between Leicester City vs Liverpool is slated to begin at 1:30 am (IST).

Liverpool are occupying the second spot on the Premier League table with 41 points in their kitty from 18 games. They have won 15 of their last 16 away games in EPL and will look to continue their winning march against Brendan Rodgers’ side.

Leicester City are at the 10th spot and will come into this game after a 3-6 hammering by Manchester City on Boxing Day.

Premier League 2021-22 Leicester City vs Liverpool: Team News, Injury Update

Leicester players did not have any fresh injury concerns from their visit to Etihad but they have some long-term absentees in their squad. Wesley Fofana, James Justin, Jonny Evans and Ricardo Pereira will sit out this game with injuries. Caglar Soyuncu and Patson Daka are also ruled out from this game while Ryan Bertrand and Harvey Barnes are still nursing their injuries.

Andy Robertson will miss this fixture due to suspension while Harvey Elliott, Adrian, Nat Phillips and Divock Origi are out with injuries.

Leicester City vs Liverpool starting line-ups:

Leicester City Predicted Starting XI: Schmeichel; Daley-Campbell, Amartey, Vestergaard, Castagne; Ndidi, Tielemans, Soumare; Perez, Vardy, Maswanhise

Liverpool Predicted Starting XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Henderson, Fabinho, Keita; Salah, Jota, Mane

What time will the Leicester City vs Liverpool match kick-off?

The Premier League 2021-22 fixture between Leicester City and Liverpool will kick off at 1:30 am IST on Wednesday, December 29, at the King Power Stadium.

What TV channel will show the Leicester City vs Liverpool match?

The Star Sports network has the broadcasting rights for the Leicester City vs Liverpool match in India.

How can I live stream the Leicester City vs Liverpool fixture?

The Premier League match between Leicester City vs Liverpool can be live-streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app as well as on Jio TV.

