Premier League 2021-22 Liverpool and Chelsea LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Premier League action returns this weekend with a blockbuster clash as Liverpool lock horns with Chelsea at Anfield on Saturday. Both English powerhouses are yet to drop points in the Premier League 2021-22 season and will be determined on maintaining their perfect record in the marquee clash.

Jurgen Klopp’s men notched a dominant win (3-0) over Norwich City on the opening weekend. Then eased past Burnley with a comfortable 2-0 win in front of Anfield faithful for the first time in 18 months, last weekend. The Reds with back-to-back wins and clean sheets have risen to the third spot in the standings and are level on points and goal difference with Chelsea and West Ham United.

Chelsea, on the other hand, are an improved outfit under Thomas Tuchel. The reigning European champions got off on the right note in their season opening clash against Crystal Palace. The Blues beat a toothless Palace 3-0 in the London derby at Stamford Bridge. In the following weekend, bolstered by the signing of Romelu Lukaku, the team looked impressive in their 2-0 win against Arsenal. Tuchel’s unit is currently placed second in the Premier League standings.

With stakes high, Liverpool have lost just two of their last 13 league games against Chelsea. However, The Blues have scored in all but one of their last 12 league and cup matches at Anfield. The previous meeting between the two Premier League giants took place in March this year and it ended in a 1-0 victory for Chelsea.

The Premier League 2021-22 match between Liverpool and Chelsea, will kick off at 10:00 PM IST.

Premier League 2021-22 Liverpool and Chelsea: Team News, Injury Update

The Merseyside outfit have a near empty medical room, as they just have Curtis Jones’ injury to worry about. While, James Milner’s availability remains doubtful and he may have to sit out against Chelsea.

The Blues’ only two concerns at the minute are Christian Pulisic and Ruben Loftus-Cheek. The duo tested COVID-positive and will miss the clash against Liverpool.

Liverpool possible starting line-up: Alisson; Andrew Robertson, Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, Trent Alexander-Arnold; Fabinho, Naby Keita, Jordan Henderson; Sadio Mane, Diogo Jota, Mohamed Salah

Chelsea possible starting line-up: Edouard Mendy; Andreas Christensen, Antonio Rudiger, Cesar Azpilicueta; Jorginho, N’Golo Kante, Marcos Alonso, Reece James; Mason Mount, Kai Havertz, Romelu Lukaku

What time will Liverpool and Chelsea match kick-off?

The Premier League 2021-22 fixture between both sides will kick off at 10:00 PM IST on Saturday, August 28, at Anfield, in Liverpool, Merseyside, England.

What TV channel will show Liverpool and Chelsea match?

Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD, Star Sports Select 2, Star Sports Select 2 HD, and Star Sports 3 channels on the Star Sports network will telecast the match live in India.

How can I live stream Liverpool and Chelsea fixture?

Live streaming will be available on Disney+Hotstar app and website. It is also available on Jio TV.

