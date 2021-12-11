Premier League 2021-22 Liverpool vs Aston Villa LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Steven Gerrard will mark his managerial return to Merseyside this weekend as Aston Villa take on Liverpool in a crucial Premier League fixture at Anfield on Saturday. The Reds will be seeking a seventh win on the bounce in all competitions, as Divock Origi’s last-minute goal gave them a 1-0 victory at Wolverhampton Wanderers last weekend.

With that success, Liverpool have now leapfrogged Chelsea into second place, a point adrift of table-toppers Manchester City. Jurgen Klopp’s men then edged AC Milan to a 2-1 victory in the Champions League this week.

On the other hand, Aston Villa rediscovered their form under Steven Gerrard in recent weeks. The English legend steered the Midlands club to three wins from his first four games in charge. They are currently in 10th place in the home league standings and recently triumphed 2-1 over Leicester City last week and will want a similar result in this fixture.

Although they won 2-1 on home ground in the reverse fixture back in April, the hosts will be aware of the infamous 7-2 humiliation at Villa Park last season. The visitors will take a leaf from that terrific victory and subject the Liverpool supporters shell-shocked once again.

The Premier League 2021-22 match between Liverpool and Aston Villa United will kick off at 08:30 pm (IST).

Premier League 2021-22 Liverpool vs Aston Villa: Team News, Injury Update

The trio of Curtis Jones, Roberto Firmino and Harvey Elliott will remain absent for the Reds. Jurgen Klopp’s new alterations will see the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Fabinho, Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcantara return here.

, Steven Gerrard’s attackers Leon Bailey, Bertrand Traore and Trezeguet remain unavailable for selection. Just like the manager, Danny Ings can possibly make a return against his former club, while Matt Targett could also feature displacing Ashley Young at left-back.

Liverpool vs Aston Villa starting line-ups:

Liverpool Probable Starting Line-up: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago; Salah, Jota, Mane

Aston Villa United Probable Starting Line-up: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Young; McGinn, Nakamba, Luiz; Ramsey, Buendia; Watkins

What time will the Liverpool vs Aston Villa match kick-off?

The Premier League 2021-22 fixture between Liverpool vs Aston Villa will kick off at 8:30 pm IST on Saturday, December 11, at Anfield.

What TV channel will show the Liverpool vs Aston Villa match?

The Star Sports network has the broadcasting rights for the Liverpool vs Aston Villa match in India.

How can I live stream the Liverpool vs Aston Villa fixture?

The Premier League match between Liverpool vs Aston Villa can be live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app as well as on Jio TV.

