Premier League 2021-22 Liverpool vs Leicester City LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Former Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers will return to Anfield on Thursday night with Leicester City to take on the Merseyside giants in their next Premier League fixture.

Liverpool will come into this game after humbling Cardiff City 3-1 to qualify for the fifth round of the FA Cup. Meanwhile, The Foxes were knocked out from FA Cup after a humiliating 1-4 loss at the hands of Nottingham Forest in the fourth round.

The Premier League match between Liverpool vs Leicester City is slated to begin at 01:15 am (IST).

Premier League 2021-22 Liverpool vs Leicester City: Team News, Injury Update

Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah are likely to sit out from this fixture following their gruelling AFCON 2022 campaign for their respective nations. Luis Díaz could make his full debut on Thursday night for Liverpool. Joe Gomez and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have completed their mandatory isolation after contracting coronavirus. Divock Origi has also recovered from his knee injury and was seen training with the main squad. Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara are also raring to go after the layoff.

Leicester could also rest their AFCON champion, Nampalys Mendy, from this game to recuperate. Jamie Vardy, Ryan Bertrand and Wesley Fofana have been sidelined from this game with an injury. The duo of Jonny Evans and Timothy Castagne will also sit out from this game as they are still nursing their injuries.

Liverpool vs Leicester City starting line-ups:

Liverpool Probable Starting XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago; Jota, Firmino, Diaz

Leicester City Probable Starting XI: Schmeichel; Pereira, Vestergaard, Soyuncu, Thomas; Ndidi, Tielemans; Albrighton, Maddison, Daka; Iheanacho

What time will the Liverpool vs Leicester City match kick-off?

The Premier League 2021-22 fixture between Liverpool and Leicester City will kick off at 01:15 am IST on Friday, February 11, at Anfield.

What TV channel will show the Liverpool vs Leicester City match?

The Star Sports network has the broadcasting rights for the Liverpool vs Leicester City match in India.

How can I live stream the Liverpool vs Leicester City fixture?

The Premier League match between Liverpool vs Leicester City can be live-streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app as well as on Jio TV.

