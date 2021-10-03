Premier League 2021-22 Liverpool vs Manchester City LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Liverpool will welcome Manchester City at Anfield for an heavyweight Premier League encounter over the weekend. The Premier League 2021-22 match between Liverpool and Manchester City will kick off at 9:00 pm (IST). Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool are undefeated this season and top of the table. Reigning champions Manchester City have to be at their top form to prevail at Anfield.

Liverpool’s defence did face some questions after they were held to a 3-3 draw by Brentford last weekend. The Reds are heading in this game after a majestic 5-1 win over Porto in the Champions League.

Meanwhile, Pep Guardiola’s men will look to go back to winning ways after losing to Paris Saint Germain (PSG) 0-2 midweek in a UEFA Champions League match.

Premier League 2021-22 Liverpool vs Manchester City: Team News, Injury Update

Jurgen Klopp will not be able to rely upon the services of Alexander-Arnold as he is out with a groin injury. The right-back picked up the injury against Brentford. He also missed Liverpool’s match against Porto. Harvey Elliott continues to be sidelined with an ankle injury. Thiago Alcantara is struggling with a calf problem and could miss their match against City.

For Manchester City, midfielder Ilkay Gundogan is still out. Full-back Oleksandr Zinchenko has also been sidelined.

Liverpool vs Manchester City starting line-ups:

Liverpool Probable Starting Line-up: Alisson, Milner, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Henderson, Fabinho, Jones, Salah, Jota, Mane

Manchester City Probable Starting Line-up: Ederson, Walker, Dias, Laporte, Cancelo, De Bruyne, Rodri, Silva, Jesus, Foden, Grealish

What time will the Liverpool vs Manchester City match kick-off?

The Premier League 2021-22 fixture between Liverpool vs Manchester City will kick off at 9:00 pm IST on Sunday, October 3, at Anfield stadium, Liverpool, Merseyside, England.

What TV channel will show the Liverpool vs Manchester City match?

The Star Sports network has the broadcasting rights for the Liverpool vs Manchester City match in India.

How can I live stream the Liverpool vs Manchester City fixture?

The Premier League match between Liverpool vs Manchester City can be live-streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app as well as on Jio TV.

