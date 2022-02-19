Premier League 2021-22 Liverpool vs Norwich City LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Norwich City will head across to Anfield where they will face Liverpool on Saturday for their encounter in the Premier League. This match will happen between second-placed Liverpool and Norwich City, a side fighting in the relegation zone. The Premier League match between Liverpool vs Norwich City is slated to begin at 8:30 pm (IST).

In their last match, Norwich City were thrashed 4-0 by Manchester City on home turf. Liverpool and Norwic have taken on each other twice this season, and Liverpool won 3-0 in both these matches.

Liverpool are currently on a 10-game unbeaten run in all competitions – they have won the last seven matches on the bounce. Also, they have won their last six home league matches consecutively.

Liverpool has one new injury concern ahead of this match. Jurgen Klopp will not be able to use Diogo Jota for this match.

For Norwich City, Tim Krul is the major absentee. Also, Jakob Sorensen, Lukas Rupp, Andrew Omobamidele and Adam Idah will all be absent for this match against Liverpool.

Liverpool vs Norwich City starting line-ups:

Liverpool Predicted Starting XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Keita; Salah, Firmino, Diaz

Norwich City Predicted Starting XI: Gunn; Aarons, Hanley, Gibson, Williams; Gilmour, Lees-Melou, McLean; Sargent, Pukki, Rashica

What time will the Liverpool vs Norwich City match kick-off?

The Premier League 2021-22 fixture between Liverpool vs Norwich City will kick off at 8:30 pm IST on Saturday, February 19, at Anfield.

What TV channel will show the Liverpool vs Norwich City match?

The Star Sports network has the broadcasting rights for Liverpool vs Norwich City match in India.

How can I live stream the Liverpool vs Norwich City fixture?

The Premier League match between Liverpool vs Norwich City can be live-streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app as well as on Jio TV.

