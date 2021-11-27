Premier League 2021-22 Liverpool vs Southampton LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

After defeating Porto 2-0 in their latest UEFA Champions League, Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool will return to the home Anfield when they play host to Southampton in their next Premier League game. In their most recent domestic fixture, they hammered Arsenal 4-0 and will look to emulate the same feat in this game.

The visitors, on the other hand, were downed 1-2 at the hands of Norwich City in their last game and will look to go back to winning ways.

The Premier League match between Liverpool vs Southampton is slated to begin at 08:30 pm (IST).

Premier League 2021-22 Liverpool vs Southampton: Team News, Injury Update

The trio of Neco Williams, Divock Origi and James Milner has recovered from their injury as they featured in Liverpool’s UEFA Champions League match against Porto. Diogo Jota also shook off injury to get picked in the home side’s EPL match against Arsenal and could start in this one. Naby Keita is also expected to return this game while the likes of Joe Gomez, Roberto Firmino, Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott have been once again sidelined with an injury scare.

Nathan Redmond, who missed Southampton’s last game against Norwich due to the birth of his child, could reclaim his spot in the starting XI. Moussa Djenepo is a doubtful starter while Stuart Armstrong is expected to miss this clash due to personal issues. Jack Stephens is still battling with his knee injury but Redmond could feature in today’s game.

Liverpool vs Southampton starting line-ups:

Liverpool Predicted Starting XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago; Salah, Jota, Mane

Southampton Predicted Starting XI: McCarthy; Livramento, Salisu, Bednarek, Walker-Peters; Redmond, Ward-Prowse, Romeu, Elyounoussi; Adams, Armstrong

What time will the Liverpool vs Southampton match kick-off?

The Premier League 2021-22 fixture between Liverpool vs Southampton will kick off at 08:30 pm IST on Saturday, November 27, at the Anfield Stadium.

What TV channel will show the Liverpool vs Southampton match?

The Star Sports network has the broadcasting rights for Liverpool vs Southampton match in India.

How can I live stream the Liverpool vs Southampton fixture?

The Premier League match between Liverpool vs Southampton can be live-streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app as well as on Jio TV.

