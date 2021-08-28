Premier League 2021-22 Manchester City vs Arsenal LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Manchester City will play host to Arsenal in their third Premier League match of the season at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday. Following their back to back losses at the hands of Brentford and Chelsea, Arsenal will look for a better performance against the Premier League Champions. Arsenal will also take confidence from their thumping 6-0 win over West Brom in the second round of the EFL Cup.

On the other hand, Manchester City are coming into this game on the back of a thumping 5-0 win over Norwich City last weekend.

City also holds the advantage in the head to head battle against Arsenal as they have won 19 of their 37 encounters against them. Arsenal have won 11 games while seven matches have ended in a draw.

The Premier League 2021-22 match between Manchester City vs Arsenal, will kick off at 05:00 pm (IST).

Premier League 2021-22 Manchester City vs Arsenal: Team News, Injury Update

Man City boss Pep Guardiola will miss the services of his Belgian midfielder Kevin De Bruyne and England international Phil Foden as they are still nursing their injuries. Other than De Bruyne and Foden, there are no injury concerns for Manchester City.

Meanwhile, Arsenal’s young England striker Eddie Nketiah will not be available for selection for tonight’s fixture. Several Arsenal players including Gabriel Magalhaes, Thomas Partey, Hector Bellerin, Runar Alex Runarsson, Willian, Kieran Tierney, Bukayo Saka and Ben White are also doubtful for this match.

Manchester City vs Arsenal probable XI:

Manchester City Probable Starting Line-up: Ederson Moraes, Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, Aymeric Laporte, Joao Cancelo, Bernardo Silva, Rodri, Jack Grealish, Gabriel Jesus, Ferran Torres, Raheem Sterling

Arsenal Probable Starting Line-up: Bernd Leno, Calum Chambers, Rob Holding, Pablo Mari, Nuno Tavares, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Granit Xhaka, Nicolas Pepe, Martin Odegaard, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette

What time will Manchester City vs Arsenal match kick-off?

The Premier League 2021-22 fixture between Manchester City and Arsenal will kick off at 05:00 pm IST on Saturday, August 28, at the Etihad Stadium.

What TV channel will show Manchester City vs Arsenal match?

The match between Man City and Arsenal will be broadcasted at Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD, Star Sports Select 2, Star Sports Select 2 HD, and Star Sports 3 India.

How can I live stream Manchester City vs Arsenal fixture?

The live streaming of the Man City vs Arsenal match will be available on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

