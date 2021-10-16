Premier League 2021-22 Manchester City vs Burnley LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Manchester City is set to welcome Burnley at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday, October 16, for a Premier League match. City and Burnley will look to go back to winning ways with this fixture as both sides are coming into this game after playing a draw in their previous match. While the defending champions were held by Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool at a 2-2 stalemate, Burnley played a goalless draw against Norwich City.

Burnley have managed to register just one win over City in their last 27 matches and to emulate that feat once again, Sean Dyche’s unit will have to be at their absolute best.

The match between Manchester City vs Burnley will start at 07:30 pm (IST).

Premier League 2021-22 Manchester City vs Burnley: Team News, Injury Update

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola won’t be able to call upon the services of Brazilian duo Gabriel Jesus and Ederson as the two returned late from their international break. Ferran Torres is also out of the City squad due to a broken foot. Riyad Mahrez could line up in the front in today’s fixture ahead of Jesus and Guardiola could go with Phil Foden in the middle.

Burnley striker Matej Vydra, who was substituted by Sean Dyche after the 35th minute in their previous match against Norwich, could start again today. Ben Mee has been ruled out from this fixture after testing positive for coronavirus. The England defender is currently in self-isolation. Charlie Taylor’s appearance in this game is also doubtful.

Manchester City vs Burnley starting line-ups:

Manchester City Predicted Starting XI: Steffen; Walker, Dias, Laporte, Cancelo; De Bruyne, Rodri, Foden; Mahrez, Silva, Grealish

Burnley Predicted Starting XI: Pope; Lowton, Collins, Tarkowski, Taylor; Cornet, Brownhill, Westwood, McNeil; Wood, Vydra

What time will the Manchester City vs Burnley match kick-off?

The Premier League 2021-22 fixture between Manchester City vs Burnley will kick off at 07:30 pm IST on Saturday, October 16, at Etihad Stadium, Manchester, England.

What TV channel will show the Manchester City vs Burnley match?

The Star Sports network has the broadcasting rights for Manchester City vs Burnley match in India.

How can I live stream the Manchester City vs Burnley fixture?

The match between Manchester City vs Burnley can be live-streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app as well as on Jio TV.

