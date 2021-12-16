Premier League 2021-22 Manchester City vs Leeds United LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City will seek their seventh win on the bounce as they play host to Leeds United in their next Premier League match on Wednesday at the Etihad Stadium. The EPL leaders are coming into this fixture after sinking Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-0 the previous weekend. City’s opponents, meanwhile, were bested at the hands of reigning European champions Chelsea 3-2 on Saturday in the English capital.

The Premier League match between Manchester City vs Leeds United is slated to begin at 1:30 am (IST).

Premier League 2021-22 Manchester City vs Leeds United: Team News, Injury Update

Guardiola will not be able to call upon the services of his Spanish forward Ferran Torres until the New Year. Ilkay Gundogan was seen struggling with back pain during City’s previous game. But he is expected to start in today’s game. Joao Cancelo will be forced to sit out from this fixture to serve his suspension and Kyle Walker is expected to return at the right-back position. Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden are expected to return to action with this game.

Leeds United’s Spanish winger Rodrigo is struggling with heel pain and is expected to miss this game. The trio of Liam Cooper, Patrick Bamford and Kalvin Phillips is expected to be sidelined from this game as they are all down with hamstring injuries. Pascal Struijk withdrew from the game against Chelsea due to an inflamed knee and could sit this one out as well. The participation of Robin Koch in this game is also under the cloud.

Manchester City vs Leeds United starting line-ups:

Manchester City Predicted Starting XI: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Laporte, Zinchenko; De Bruyne, Rodri, Silva; Mahrez, Sterling, Foden

Leeds United Predicted Starting XI: Meslier; Dallas, Ayling, Llorente, Firpo; Shackleton, Forshaw; Raphinha, Harrison, James; Roberts

What time will the Manchester City vs Leeds United match kick-off?

The Premier League 2021-22 fixture between Manchester City and Leeds United will kick off at 1:30 am IST on Wednesday, December 15, at the Etihad Stadium.

What TV channel will show the Manchester City vs Leeds United match?

The Star Sports network has the broadcasting rights for Manchester City vs Leeds United match in India.

How can I live stream the Manchester City vs Leeds United fixture?

Manchester City vs Leeds United match is available to stream live on the Disney+Hotstar and Jio TV app.

