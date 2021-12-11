Premier League 2021-22 Manchester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City are set to welcome Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday in their next Premier League fixture. The Sky Blues are coming into this game after losing to RB Leipzig 1-2 midweek in their last UEFA Champions League group stage match. City’s loss at the hands of the German club also ended their seven-game unbeaten streak and they will look to go back to winning ways with this fixture.

Wolves, meanwhile, were undone by Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool, courtesy of a later winner by Divock Origi, the previous weekend at Molineux. Prior to the Liverpool game, they were held for goalless draws by Burnley and Norwich City respectively.

The Premier League match between Manchester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers is slated to begin at 06:00 pm (IST).

Premier League 2021-22 Manchester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers: Team News, Injury Update

Manchester City’s Dutch defender Nathan Ake and English midfielder Phil Foden picked up a knock during their UCL match against RB Leipzig and could be rested from this fixture. Gabriel Jesus and Aymeric Laporte are also suffering from minor injuries while Ferran Torres remains sidelined with persistent links with a move to Barcelona. In a major boost for City, the trio of Raheem Sterling, Ederson and Ruben Dias are expected to return to starting XI with this fixture.

The visiting squad is also marred by injuries as they are set to miss the services of Willy Boly, Yerson Mosquera, Jonny and Pedro Neto for this game. Wolves boss Bruno Lage was handed two more injury concerns in form of Conor Coady and Rayan Ait-Nouri following their match against Liverpool. Ait-Nouri and Coady will have to pass the fitness test to feature in the Wolves squad for the weekend.

Manchester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers starting line-ups:

Manchester City Predicted Starting XI: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Stones, Cancelo; Gundogan, Rodri, De Bruyne; Silva, Sterling, Grealish

Wolverhampton Wanderers Predicted Starting XI: José Sá; Kilman, Coady, Saiss; Semedo, Neves, Dendoncker, Ait-Nouri; Traore, Jimenez, Hwang

What time will the Manchester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers match kick-off?

The Premier League 2021-22 fixture between Manchester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers will kick off at 06:00 pm IST on Saturday, December 11, at the Etihad Stadium.

What TV channel will show the Manchester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers match?

The Star Sports network has the broadcasting rights for Manchester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers match in India.

How can I live stream the Manchester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers fixture?

The Premier League match between Manchester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers can be live-streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app as well as on Jio TV.

