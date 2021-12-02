Premier League 2021-22 Manchester United vs Arsenal LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Michael Carrick will remain in the dugout as Manchester United prepare to host old foes Arsenal in their next Premier League fixture at Old Trafford on Friday. The visiting side is coming after defeating New Castle United 2-0 in their most recent game while the Red Devils played out a 1-1 stalemate with league leaders Chelsea. Both Arsenal and United are outside the UEFA Champions League position in the Premier League table and will look to lessen the gap with the top four by winning this encounter.

While Man United are placed at the 8th spot with 18 points, Arsenal are occupying fifth place with seven wins in their kitty from 13 games.

The Premier League match between Manchester United vs Arsenal is slated to begin at 01:45 am (IST).

Premier League 2021-22 Manchester United vs Arsenal: Team News, Injury Update

Manchester United’s England defender Harry Maguire could return to the Red Devils’ starting XI against Arsenal after completing his suspension. Eric Bailly could be unfairly dropped to make way for his skipper in this game. Luke Shaw is out with a head injury and is expected to miss this clash along with Raphael Varane, Paul Pogba and Edinson Cavani. Ronaldo was used as a substitute at Stamford Bridge and could take the field from the start against the Gunners.

Bukayo Saka picked up a groin injury during Arsenal’s win over Newcastle and is expected to be sidelined from this game. In Saka’s absence, young Brazilian striker Gabriel Martinelli could start. There are two long term absentees in Mikel Arteta’s squad as well in Sead Kolasinac and Granit Xhaka.

Manchester United vs Arsenal starting line-ups:

Manchester United Predicted Starting XI: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Lindelof, Telles; Matic, Fred, McTominay; Fernandes; Sancho, Ronaldo

Arsenal Predicted Starting XI: Ramsdale; Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel, Tavares; Partey, Lokonga; Martinelli, Odegaard, Smith Rowe; Aubameyang

What time will the Manchester United vs Arsenal match kick-off?

The Premier League 2021-22 fixture between Manchester United vs Arsenal will kick off at 01:45 am IST on Friday, December 3, at the Old Trafford.

What TV channel will show the Manchester United vs Arsenal match?

The Star Sports network has the broadcasting rights for Manchester United vs Arsenal match in India.

How can I live stream the Manchester United vs Arsenal fixture?

The Premier League match between Manchester United vs Arsenal can be live-streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app as well as on Jio TV.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.