Premier League 2021-22 Manchester United vs Brighton and Hove Albion LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Manchester United will try to return to winning ways in the Premier League when they host a resurgent Brighton & Hove Albion at Old Trafford on Wednesday. After being held to a draw (1-1) by Burnley last week, United once again relinquished a 1-0 lead to settle for a 1-1 stalemate with Southampton on Saturday. It looks like a pattern that they cannot seem to break.

Ralf Rangnick’s side need to start putting victories on the board as they are entering a crucial period of the season. Manchester United will face bitter rivals Leeds United in the league next weekend before making a trip to Atletico Madrid for the first leg of their round-16 of UEFA Champions League game on February 23.

On the other hand, Brighton & Hove Albion were winners at Watford on Saturday to move into ninth spot in the points table. Graham Potter’s charges are currently riding on the back of a seven-game unbeaten streak in the home league and have lost just once on their travels so far. The Seagulls, have lost each of their last six matches against United in all competitions, but with their impressive show in this term, they will cause a lot of problems for the hosts.

Premier League 2021-22 Manchester United vs Brighton & Hove Albion: Team News, Injury Update

Rangnick will miss the services of Nemanja Matic due to a shin complaint, while Fred will be hoping for selection after a recent positive test for COVID-19. Edinson Cavani’s availability remains doubtful, while Mason Greenwood and Eric Bailly remain out.

As for Potter, Jeremy Sarmiento and Enock Mwepu remain on the nursing table and will miss this trip. Otherwise, the Seagulls have an excellent side heading into Wednesday’s contest. After performing international duty, Yves Bissouma could come in for a start, while Leandro Trossard, Adam Lallana and Tariq Lamptey may feature in the second half.

Manchester United vs Brighton & Hove Albion starting line-ups:

Manchester United Predicted Starting XI: De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Telles; McTominay, Pogba; Rashford, Fernandes, Sancho; Ronaldo

Brighton & Hove Albion Predicted Starting XI: Sanchez; Veltman, Dunk, Webster; Lamptey, Lallana, Bissouma, Moder, Cucurella; Maupay, Trossard

What time will the Manchester United vs Brighton & Hove Albion match kick-off?

The Premier League 2021-22 fixture between Manchester United and Brighton & Hove Albion will kick off at 1:45 am IST on Wednesday, February 16, at Old Trafford

What TV channel will show the Manchester United vs Brighton & Hove Albion match?

The Star Sports network has the broadcasting rights in India for the Manchester United vs Brighton & Hove Albion match.

How can I live stream the Manchester United vs Brighton & Hove Albion fixture?

The Premier League match between Manchester United vs Brighton & Hove Albion can be live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app as well as on Jio TV.

